When will General Hospital return with new episodes? Details explained

As in the past years, General Hospital has been celebrating festivals by giving a break to its regular plot. As such, the show took a hiatus on Thursday, December 25, 2025, in light of this year’s Christmas. In its place, ABC aired NBC Basketball for the whole afternoon. However, this pause was for the day, and the long-running daily soap will return to its regular slot on Friday, December 26, 2025.

Incidentally, General Hospital will be pre-empted to welcome the New Year 2026. Every year, ABC follows this practice to give fans an opportunity to celebrate the last day of the year and to welcome the first day of the next year. For those fans who would stay in front of the television screens, reruns of popular episodes will be aired to revisit fond memories of the past. The show will air its first episode of 2026 on January 2.

Most television channels adjust their schedule and pause their routine airing for Christmas and New Year, in accordance to a drop in viewership during these days. Since most viewers get busy with family time, the channels refrain from airing new episodes and storylines. However, the shows resume their storylines after the temporary pause at cliffhangers as the viewers return to their watching slots.

General Hospital: What is happening in the current plot?

As regular viewers know, General Hospital is facing multiple twists and cliffhangers in its storyline currently. While Brad returned to town and reconnected with Britt, the duo was arrested after they failed to pay for their meal at a fine-dining restaurant and fled. Jason had to pay the restaurant on their behalf.

Meanwhile, Drew’s shootout case hearing continued. So far, Tracy, Nina, and Chase have been questioned. While Tracy left Michael’s part out of her narrative for the night of the shootout, someone later handed an anonymous note to Alexis, noting Michael’s presence at the crime scene and Tracy’s lies about that. This was likely the undisclosed eavesdropper outside the Quartermaine mansion.

At the same time, Chase blamed his department’s investigation as the chief reason for him to take up a solo investigation. That drove Dante to suspend Chase while Brook Lynn worried about her husband. Elsewhere, Alexis summoned Portia to the stand and asked her about her enmity with Drew. As all the hidden secrets toppled out, Trina and others were badly affected.

Portia’s witness opened up an extortion case against Congressman Drew, while Trina learnt about her mother’s cheating on her father with Isaiah. The Ashford family also realized that Curtis may not be the upcoming baby’s father.

Meanwhile, Port Charles celebrated Christmas as families met each other, exchanged wishes and gifts, and reconciled difficult relationships. While Rocco forgave his father, Trina apologized to Jordan and Curtis. Elsewhere, Carly reunited Charlotte with his father as Valentin thanked her.

General Hospital: What will likely be the plot when the show returns?

As mentioned before, the ABC soap has taken a Christmas break on December 25, 2025. As General Hospital returns on December 26, 2025, Christmas time will likely continue in some parts of the town. To start with, Sidwell will likely plan a huge party where he intends to invite the who’s who of Port Charles. At the party, Ava may try to flirt with Sidwell as Lucy tries to break them up.

Elsewhere, while Tracy will miss Monica since this is her first Christmas without her sister-in-law, Kevin will count his blessings. Tracy will also have some instructions for Michael. On the other hand, Kevin may thank Sonny for being a good friend to his wife while being proud of Laura himself. Sonny will likely arrive at Laura’s place dressed as Santa and accompanied by all the children, except Scout.

Meanwhile, Drew will likely stand by his threat not to let Scout meet Alexis and her family. Willow may try to convince him to change his mind and think about Scout’s happiness. After the New Year break, Alexis may have a new strategy for her courtroom performance, while Laura may have fresh orders.

Tune in to General Hospital after the break to catch the drama surrounding the changing equations in Port Charles.