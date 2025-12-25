The Kardashians alum Khloe reveals the reason why her family shortened the guest list for the annual Christmas Eve party

The Kardashians (Image via Hulu)

The Kardashians' cast members had an intimate Christmas Eve party, which had a selective family-only guest list this year. Khloe Kardashian stunned in a winter-white strapless look that was accessorised well with a matching ring and earring set with huge diamonds, as well as a sparkly drop necklace with more diamonds.

Khloé Kardashian explained that the party was a small one due to her mom’s recent large 70th birthday celebration. The family still dressed glamorously and fully celebrated despite the intimate gathering.

“We are not doing a big Christmas Eve party this year because we just had my mom’s huge 70th. We wanted something more intimate, so we’re doing just family.”

The Kardashians alum Khloe Kardashian opens up about the Christmas Eve party

While the party has become an intimate family-only gathering, Khloe pointed out,

“Of course, we still have to be so dressed up because that’s what we love to do. So we are just celebrating the holiday very glam and fab."

In a recent episode of " Khloe In Wonderland, Kris Jenner reflects on her parties, saying,

“The first one was in 1978, and there were very few people, and family, you know, a very small family. And then it just grew and grew and grew.”

Khloe Kardashian was absent from the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve gathering that was hosted by Kendall Jenner. However, Khloe later explained on Instagram that her "eldest got sick after Tatum came down with an illness the weekend before."

Khloe Kardashian reveals a few guests from the Christmas party

During a fun mother-daughter conversation on the podcast episode, Khloe said that her mother invites the most random people, and they don't even see these people, while further revealing some of the guests that were invited to the party, saying,

“Oh, the nurse who gave me an IV 12 years ago, I remember her. Wanda, let's get Wanda an invite.’ And then you're like, ‘Oh, the CVS pharmacy person.”

Kris Jenner quickly pointed out that the party eventually became larger as all her kids started bringing friends of their own.

“All of a sudden, there were a hundred more people, now there's a couple hundred, two, three hundred people at the Christmas party,” the momager said, explaining that was when they decided to have a different family member host at their house each year. “I thought it was so much more fun."

Khloé, however, admitted that she prefers to leave it to her siblings to host, as this year, it was Kendall’s turn to host. Khloe said,

“I won't take the reins. I don't want the reins. I don't want that many people in my home," I don't know what's going on with Kylie's. Why wasn't that an option? I don't even know what happened. And then you were like, ‘Let's put it at Kendall's.’ I was so happy because everyone was like, ‘Khloe's house.’ Do you think I want people in my home? No. No. No. I don't want the party.”

Stay tuned for more updates.