The Kardashians' star Kendall Jenner turns heads at the Christmas Eve party in a vintage Mugler look

Kendall Jenner (Image via Instagram/@kendalljenner)

The Kardashians alum Kendall Jenner geared up for the holiday spirit as she stunned in a vintage Mugler look at the 2025 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party.

The holiday look was different from the longer white Phoebe Philo dress she wore to the 2024 event. The supermodel has kept her personal life away from the media limelight as good friend Gigi Hadid praised Jenner’s ability “to hide in plain sight.”

Kendall Jenner was seen wearing a blazer-like top with a short skirt. The television personality accessorised with a diamond necklace and was holding a glass of red wine.

The Kardashians alum Kendall Jenner talks about minimalist beauty

The supermodel recently told Elle UK that she is leaning more towards minimalism in every facet of her life, but particularly when it comes to makeup, while saying how she always really loved to look like an enhanced version of herself, if that makes any sense, while saying further,

“When I’m going for dinner with friends or going on a date, I always just want to look and feel like myself. I keep things simple with a soft, smoky eye or mascara and a subtle overlined lip.”

While sharing some beauty tips, Kendall Jenner explained that she just turned 30, and now she is starting to see the results of the things they tried to spare her from, while adding further,

"My sisters were like, ‘You should start doing eye cream now so that you … have no fine lines,' and things like that. So I've always had these little tricks and things that they've been telling me for years that I probably didn't even listen to … even something as simple as sunscreen.”

Kendall Jenner gave followers a little glimpse of Christmas decor, from a "minimalist tree to presents wrapped in simple brown paper with red ribbon."

The social media upload also showed a wreath hung on the door. Kendall Jenner was recently spotted out with perfume mogul Ben Gorham, as the two have been sparking romance rumors for a while.

The two were photographed while grabbing coffee at the Architecture Bookstore Café in Los Angeles. The supermodel and the former Swedish basketball player as they strolled back through the parking garage.

Kendall Jenner opens up about staying away from the media limelight

The supermodel recently gave a joint interview with her good friend Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner gave an honest response about how she intentionally tries to fly under the limelight.

“I love to feel normal,” she said. “I love to go to the horse show dressed just like everybody else and have my helmet on, and my sunglasses and my uniform, and I can compete under a completely different name.”

Gigi Hadid has expressed how she was impressed by Jenner’s ability to maintain a low profile despite her fame. Gigi Hadid further said,

“Kendall’s really good at hiding in plain sight,” she said. “She’s spontaneous that way. I know a lot of people who are privileged and successful and don’t live life to the fullest the way that Kendall does.”

Stay tuned for more updates.