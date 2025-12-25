Even after two years of its release, here’s why fans can’t get over The Holdovers this holiday season

A scene from The Holdovers (Image via X/@HoldoversFilm)

In a landscape long dominated by Christmas staples like It’s a Wonderful Life and Home Alone, The Holdovers has emerged as a modern festive favorite. Released in 2023 and starring Paul Giamatti, the film has quietly risen to become one of Australia’s top five most-loved Christmas movies, according to Sky News Australia.

Rather than relying on traditional holiday spectacle, the film stands out for its intimate focus on loneliness, unexpected connection, and emotional growth. The story centers on Paul Hunham, a gruff boarding school teacher tasked with supervising students left behind during the Christmas break.

Over two weeks, Hunham and the students who each carry their own struggles form a meaningful bond. Giamatti’s performance anchors the film, earning praise for balancing sternness with subtle warmth, a nuanced approach that avoids sentimentality.

His portrayal helped propel the film to widespread critical acclaim and five Academy Award nominations and solidified The Holdovers as a thoughtful and resonant addition to the modern Christmas canon.

Secrets behind the popularity of The Holdovers

A new film by Alexander Payne, director of SIDEWAYS and THE DESCENDANTS.



Paul Giamatti stars in #TheHoldovers, only in theaters this November. pic.twitter.com/2nhrV6FvtG — The Holdovers (@HoldoversFilm) July 17, 2023

The Holdovers resonates as a modern Christmas classic because it taps into the universal experience of loneliness during the holidays, acknowledging that the season is not always defined by joyful reunions but often by separation, reflection, and longing. Rather than avoiding these truths, the film meets them with empathy, showing how small human gestures can become deeply transformative.

Set in a nearly empty winter-bound boarding school, the setting mirrors the characters themselves—overlooked, isolated, and searching for meaning. The quiet pacing allows space for reflection, emphasizing fleeting yet powerful connections. Unlike louder high-energy holiday films, The Holdovers is restrained and intimate, inviting viewers to notice subtle emotional shifts and moments of kindness.

Its rapid rise to classic status, achieved in just two years, reflects a growing appetite for stories that balance realism with hope. While its five Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, boosted visibility, the film’s lasting impact has been driven largely by word of mouth as audiences see themselves in its awkward dinners, tentative friendships, and emotional growth.

Released amid nostalgia-heavy holiday content, the film stood out by offering something fresh and sincere. Ultimately, The Holdovers earns its place among great Christmas films by valuing authenticity, empathy, and the idea that even in the loneliest seasons, meaningful connection is possible.

Where to stream The Holdovers?

Hold on to what connects us.#TheHoldovers is nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Actor (Paul Giamatti), Best Supporting Actress (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), Best Original Screenplay, and Best Picture of the Year. See it in theaters now. pic.twitter.com/vOKjJmP95S — The Holdovers (@HoldoversFilm) February 25, 2024

The Holdovers (2023) is available to stream, rent, or buy on various platforms, depending on your location as of late 2025.

Streaming (With Subscription)

United States : Stream exclusively on Peacock

: Stream exclusively on Peacock United Kingdom : Available on Netflix and Sky/NOW TV

: Available on Netflix and Sky/NOW TV Canada : Available on Netflix

: Available on Netflix Australia: Available on Paramount+

Rent or Buy (Digital VOD)

Users can rent or purchase the film digitally on most major platforms, such as:

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV

Google Play Movies & TV

Fandango at Home (Vudu)

