What has Hyoni been up to since the Love Is Blind: Italy Reunion? Details explored

Hyoni Song (Image via Instagram/@hyonisong_)

Since the reunion of Love Is Blind: Italy, Hyoni has remained publicly active through consistent social media updates, international travel, brand promotion, and posts that center on her marriage to Alessandro.

According to various sources, Love Is Blind: Italy concluded filming in the first half of 2025, and Hyoni’s activity since that point has traced a steady, chronological record of personal and professional developments rather than abrupt changes.

Hyoni has maintained a stable Instagram presence for several years, including the period following Love Is Blind: Italy.

After the reunion aired, her posts became more focused in theme, with a noticeable emphasis on marriage, travel, and her professional work in beauty.

Rather than stepping back from public view after Love Is Blind: Italy, her online footprint suggests continuity and routine.

Travel has featured prominently in Hyoni’s post-reunion timeline. Recent photos and videos show her visiting Croatia and Montenegro, with coastal settings and city scenes shared without extended captions.

She has also traveled to South Korea, with posts from Seoul and Jeju Island appearing across her feed.

These trips were presented visually, often highlighting landscapes, food, and everyday moments rather than commentary tied directly to Love Is Blind: Italy.







The locations span both Europe and East Asia, indicating sustained international movement after the show’s filming ended.

Alongside travel, Hyoni’s professional focus has remained visible through her K-beauty brand, Hyonine. A significant portion of her recent posts consist of videos promoting Hyonine products, skincare routines, and brand visuals.

These uploads appear regularly and form a distinct category of content separate from personal milestones.







The brand-focused posts rely primarily on short-form video, with fewer still images, and are positioned consistently within her feed both before and after the Love Is Blind: Italy reunion.

While her professional content has continued, Hyoni’s posts following the reunion have largely centered on her marriage to Alessandro.

Wedding photographs have dominated her recent uploads, with multiple images showing the ceremony, attire, and shared moments between the couple.







These posts surfaced after the reunion episodes aired, aligning her personal announcements with renewed public interest in Love Is Blind: Italy.

Love Is Blind: Italy and Hyoni’s life after the reunion

Hyoni directly addressed one of the most frequently asked questions following Love Is Blind: Italy through an Instagram story. In that post, she clarified the timeline of her marriage, writing:



“For those asking if I’m really married: yes, I am. Legally, for almost a year. Only a few close friends knew. Now you know too”.



The statement established that her legal marriage predated the public airing of Love Is Blind: Italy, offering clarity without additional explanation.

This clarification became a defining point of her post-reunion presence. Rather than elaborating through interviews or extended captions, Hyoni allowed the statement to stand on its own.

Subsequent posts did not revisit the explanation but continued to show wedding imagery and shared moments with Alessandro, reinforcing the information already provided.

Family integration has also been visible through her Instagram stories. On Christmas Eve, Hyoni shared a story showing her having dinner with Alessandro’s family.

The post placed her within a domestic setting, marking a holiday spent together rather than a staged appearance or promotional event.

The timing of the story, shortly after the Love Is Blind: Italy reunion, further underscored how her personal life had moved forward beyond the show’s conclusion.

Hyoni’s engagement with Love Is Blind: Italy itself has been more reserved compared to other cast members.

While she has not frequently reposted clips or scenes from the show, the focus on wedding imagery and marital confirmation ties her current life directly back to the central outcome of her Love Is Blind: Italy storyline. The connection is implicit rather than repeatedly stated.

Across her recent content, Love Is Blind: Italy remains a contextual presence rather than a constant subject.

The show’s title continues to frame public interest in her updates, but her posts prioritize present-day realities: marriage, work, travel, and family.

Even as Love Is Blind: Italy circulates through online discussion and streaming audiences, Hyoni’s activity reflects a life already settled into its next phase.

Since the Love Is Blind: Italy reunion, Hyoni has not disappeared from view, nor has she reshaped her identity around reality television.

Her social media activity documents continuity—ongoing brand work with Hyonine, international travel, and a marriage that she has now publicly confirmed.

Each update adds to a clear timeline that extends beyond Love Is Blind: Italy while remaining linked to it through shared history and public recognition.

Stay tuned for more updates.