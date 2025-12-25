What has Nicola been up to since the Love Is Blind: Italy Reunion? Details explored

Nicola Botticini (Image via Instagram/@nicolabotticini)

According to a few sources, Love Is Blind: Italy wrapped filming in early 2025 and aired its episodes in December.

Since the reunion, Nicola has remained visible through a consistent social media presence, regular travel, professional DJ work across Italy, and continued engagement with moments and conversations tied directly to Love Is Blind: Italy.

Nicola has maintained a steady Instagram posting rhythm for a year, with activity increasing after Love Is Blind: Italy concluded filming. His posts document travel, professional appearances, and time spent with fellow cast members from Love Is Blind: Italy.

The updates provide a timeline of movement, work, and public interaction rather than silence or retreat after the show’s end.

Travel has been one of the features of Nicola’s post-reunion period. His social media shows visits to Sardinia and Lake Como in Northern Italy.















These posts have appeared in recent months. The locations were shared through photos and without any long captions, focusing on landscapes, and casual moments.

Professionally, Nicola has continued to identify himself as “DJ & SALES MANAGER” on his Instagram profile. This description has been reflected in his activity, as multiple posts show him DJing at venues across Italy.

These appearances include nightclub settings, private parties, and nightlife events, with Nicola shown behind DJ decks. The posts are typically tagged with venue locations, indicating ongoing bookings rather than isolated performances.







His DJ work has remained consistent after the Love Is Blind: Italy reunion, signaling continuity in his career rather than a pivot driven by reality television exposure.

Social connections from Love Is Blind: Italy have also remained visible. In a recent post shared by Davide, Nicola appeared at a party alongside cast members Giovanni and Davide.

Around December 20, a video posted from Rome showed Nicola spending time with Giovanni, Davide, and Alessandro, capturing the group walking through the city and socializing together.







Nicola was also seen in a reel with Giovanni and Karen, further indicating that several relationships formed during Love Is Blind: Italy have continued beyond the show’s conclusion.

Love Is Blind: Italy and Nicola’s continued engagement after the reunion







Nicola has repeatedly referenced Love Is Blind: Italy in his post-reunion content. Rather than distancing himself from the series, he posted scenes straight from the episodes while they were on TV.

These include the moment he stormed out of the pods, his proposal scene with Karen, and a still image from their wedding ceremony. Timing each post to match the episode's air date, he synced his updates closely with the series rollout.

That photo of the wedding stood out, circling back to a key moment from Love Is Blind: Italy. By reposting the image without additional commentary, Nicola emphasized the event itself rather than offering reflection or explanation.

Similarly, the proposal moment was shared as it appeared on screen, reinforcing his association with one of the season’s key arcs.

Nicola has also addressed unresolved questions from viewers of Love Is Blind: Italy. In a recent video post, he spoke directly about his connection with Ludovica, after their relationship did not move forward on the show.







The video was captioned, “I’m answering your questions”. The post acknowledged audience curiosity following the reunion and placed Nicola in direct conversation with viewers, without referencing production decisions or unseen footage.

Throughout this period, Nicola’s content has alternated between personal updates and material tied to Love Is Blind: Italy.

Posts featuring travel or DJ work are interspersed with reposted scenes, cast interactions, and references to episodes, keeping the show present within his online narrative months after the reunion aired.

Nicola’s activity since the Love Is Blind: Italy reunion reflects consistency rather than reinvention.

His travel posts show movement, his professional posts confirm ongoing work as a DJ in Italy, and his social posts indicate continued contact with cast members from Love Is Blind: Italy.

At the same time, his willingness to repost scenes and answer viewer questions suggests continued engagement with the audience that followed him through the experiment.

As Love Is Blind: Italy continues to circulate through streaming platforms and online discussion, Nicola has remained visible in parallel. His post-reunion months have been marked by work, travel, and selective revisiting of the moments that defined his time on Love Is Blind: Italy.

