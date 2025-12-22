Love Is Blind: Italy finale sees Davide open up about mixed emotions before marrying Ludovica

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: Italy follows singles who agree to form connections without seeing each other. The purpose of the experiment is to see if emotional connections can lead to marriage.

In this season, David and Ludovica were one of the couples who got engaged in the pods and continued their relationship outside. After meeting each other, they moved into an apartment together to see how they coped with everyday life as a couple.

As their wedding day approached, David and Ludovica reflected on the time they spent in the experiment. They talked about feelings, fears, and expectations. David shared that he still has questions about relationships and marriage.

Ludovica talks about what respect, family, and commitment mean to her. Before the wedding, they packed their bags and left the apartment, ending the cohabitation phase.

The episode focused on honest conversations rather than conflict. Davide and Ludovica each shared their thoughts in private interviews and with their families.

The final days before the wedding showed how the experiment pushed them to face real-life decisions in a short time. The story centered on choice, responsibility, and whether emotional connection was enough to move forward.

Davide talks about doubts and decision-making in Love Is Blind: Italy

In episode 9 of Love Is Blind: Italy, Davide spoke openly about how he felt before the wedding. He explained that even though he cared about Ludovica, he was still thinking about everything they had gone through together.

“Obviously, today, a lot of questions come to mind. Doubts I still have. Both positive and negative,” Davide said.

His words showed that the experience brought both clarity and uncertainty.

As they got ready to leave the apartment, Davide thought about the decision ahead. He said marriage was a serious step for him. Because the experiment moved quickly, the choice felt even more important.

Davide explained that he wanted to follow his feelings rather than think too much. “I will make it with my heart, not with my head,” he said..

During the episode, Davide did not point to one specific issue. He spoke about commitment and the responsibility of marriage. Living together helped him understand Ludovica better, but it also made him think about their future. His scenes showed him thinking carefully about the decision and how it would affect both of them. His doubts were shown as part of the process.

Ludovica shares her views on marriage and family

Ludovica also opened up about her feelings as the wedding day arrived. In her private interviews, she spoke about respect and values.

“I respect him as a person, and I don’t respect anyone,” she said, explaining how important that was to her relationship with Davide.

She made it clear that respect mattered more to her than the outcome of the ceremony.

She also spoke about marriage and family and how past experiences shaped her views.

“Marriage is really important to me, as is family, because I know what it means to be a victim of something that doesn’t work,” Ludovica shared.

Her words explained why she approached the decision with seriousness. She said she was not focused on whether Davide would say yes or no, but on making the right choice.

On the wedding day, Ludovica said she felt happy and calm. She explained that the experiment helped her find someone who matched what she was looking for. “The experiment worked for me,” she said.

Although her mother could not attend the ceremony, Ludovica said she still felt her support, especially through helping choose the wedding outfit.

When Ludovica’s father arrived, he shared his support and told her that meeting expectations in a partner is not easy. Ludovica reflected on her journey and said that Davide was there for her even during moments of doubt. She recalled simple times at home, sitting together on the couch, as the moments when they felt closest.

