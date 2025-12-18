Love Is Blind Italy: Who’s still together and who split after the finale? Details explored

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)



Love Is Blind: Italy followed a group of singles who agreed to form emotional connections without seeing each other, get engaged in the pods, and decide whether to marry within a short timeframe.

After the pod stage, couples moved in together, met each other’s families, and planned weddings. The final decision for each pair was made at the altar, where they either chose to marry or end the relationship.

As with other international versions of the series, the outcomes varied. Two couples married during the finale, while two others ended their engagements on or before the wedding day.

Since the season aired, viewers have looked to the finale episode and limited post-show updates to understand which relationships continued beyond filming. Social media activity and public statements offer some clarity, although several cast members have kept details private.

Below is a recap of the main outcomes, focusing on what happened during the weddings and what has been confirmed since the show ended.



Couples who married during the Love Is Blind: Italy finale

Karen Norman and Nicola Botticini were one of the couples who reached the altar and chose to marry. Their relationship progressed from the pods through shared living and family meetings.

During the season, concerns were raised about pacing and expectations, but these issues were discussed between them before the wedding day. At the altar, both said “I do,” and the ceremony went ahead as planned.

The finale showed them leaving as a married couple. Since filming wrapped, neither Karen nor Nicola has announced a separation. Their public presence has been limited, but available information suggests they remain married. No statements or posts indicate a change in their relationship status since the show aired.

Hyoni Song and Alessandro Bianchin also married in the finale. They formed an early connection in the pods and discussed how they would manage practical challenges, including living in different countries.

One key moment shown in the series was Alessandro’s proposal to split time between Italy and Korea. Both families attended the wedding, which was included in the final episode. At the altar, both partners said “I do.”

Following the release of the season, Alessandro shared posts that point to the relationship continuing. Hyoni has not shared public updates about the marriage, but there has been no confirmation of a breakup. As of the latest information available, they remain married.



Couples who did not stay together in Love Is Blind: Italy

Ludovica Cappello and Davide Aulicino did not marry. Their relationship was followed closely during the season, particularly as they prepared for the wedding.

At the altar, Ludovica said yes, while Davide said “no,” explaining that he did not feel ready to marry. The decision ended their engagement during the ceremony. The finale did not show any reconciliation between them after the wedding day.

Since the show aired, there have been no public signs that they resumed their relationship. Subsequent reporting indicates they are no longer together and have continued separately since filming ended.

Gergana Lazarova and Parminder “Parmi” Singh also ended their relationship before marriage. They became engaged in the pods and shared a strong connection early in the process. However, discussions shown on the series highlighted differences related to family expectations and future plans.

At the altar, Gergana chose not to proceed with the marriage. The couple did not wed in the finale. After the episode aired, Gergana shared a message on Instagram that read, “I will never stop thanking you for all this immense love.”

There have been no updates suggesting they reunited after the show. Both appear to have moved on and are focusing on their own lives rather than continuing the engagement.



