Neil Patrick Harris positions What's In the Box? as Netflix's next family co-viewing experiment

Neil Patrick Harris, host of Netflix’s Whats In the Box? (Image via Netflix)

Neil Patrick Harris is framing What’s In the Box? as more than a new Netflix competition series. He is positioning the show as a deliberate attempt to restore family co-viewing at a time when streaming habits have become increasingly fragmented.

Hosted by Harris, What’s In the Box? premiered during the holiday season with a structure and tone designed to invite multiple generations into the same living room.

What’s In the Box? centers on eight teams of two competing across a full season, with contestants staying in the game rather than rotating episode to episode.

The format aligns it with Netflix’s Is It Cake?, another competition show built around a question-mark title and extended contestant arcs. Harris explicitly acknowledged the comparison, noting that both shows were created with family co-viewing in mind.

What’s In the Box? and Netflix’s family co-viewing strategy

The design of What’s In the Box? moves away from traditional game show escalation driven by cash totals. In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Harris said the emphasis was instead placed on scale, spectacle, and emotional investment. He said,



“Life-changing prizes — whether they be of enormous value financially or of a singular experience or a multitude of things that make your life easier — we were just trying to make 12 boxes that eight teams of two would be really interested in coveting.”



The mechanics of What’s In the Box? intentionally complicate the idea of winning. A prize secured early does not remain safe. Harris described the emotional tension built into the structure:



“It’s not just winning the prize, it’s keeping the prize. Those people who then got their box taken away were really, authentically upset, hurt, and angry, and vindictive about it. I found that compelling.”



Harris said the absence of commercial breaks and the season-long contestant format were central to the experience. He said,



“I love the binge-ability, because there’s no commercial breaks. Since the teams stay all season long for six episodes, you’re really starting to have weird kinship — or watching how people are reacting and engaging with each other on the long term.”



Netflix’s release timing was also intentional. What’s In the Box? launched in mid-December without being branded as a holiday-specific show. Harris said,



“The timing was very intentional. I knew from the very beginning that they wanted to release this before the holidays, and not have it be a purely holiday-specific show.”



He connected the show’s premise directly to White Elephant gift exchanges, adding, “Even more basic, people just need to know what’s inside boxes.”

Harris tied the appeal of What’s In the Box? to a broader shift in viewing behavior. He said,



“We live in a world now where everyone is consuming a lot of information independently throughout the day on short-form, swipeable videos — so everyone has their own algorithm. As a society and as human beings, we are anxious and excited to gather with more than your iPhone and watch something together.”



That philosophy mirrors Harris’ earlier Netflix work on A Series of Unfortunate Events, which he cited as a successful four-quadrant project. He said,



“It was a four-quadrant show that didn’t pander to children and was very watchable for adults. I think there’s room for that, and this is a good example of what that could be.”



Harris also emphasized the appeal of What’s In the Box? as original intellectual property. Describing extensive game testing and experimentation before production locked, he said,



“I love that it’s original IP — it’s not based on a show that has existed elsewhere where we’re just doing the U.S. version.”



For Harris, hosting What’s In the Box? aligned with his long-standing enthusiasm for game mechanics. He said,



“I’m innately that guy at game night parties. People will say, ‘How do you play this? Neil!’”



That familiarity translated into a collaboration with executive producer Wes Kauble. Harris said Kauble “appreciated that I liked machinations and the structures of how the game itself worked.”

What’s In the Box? ultimately arrives as Netflix continues to invest in unscripted formats that encourage repeat viewing and shared experiences. Harris framed the series as accessible, seasonal, and communal. He said,



“When you’re looking at What’s In the Box?, it really is a show that anyone can watch — especially together during the holidays.”



