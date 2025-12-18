The Voice coaches explained their finalist picks before the Season 28 winner was crowned

Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé (Image via Trae Patton/NBC)

Before The Voice crowned its Season 28 winner, the show’s four coaches publicly laid out the reasoning behind their finalist selections, offering insight into how each artist earned a place in the finale.

In a PEOPLE interview conducted before the live results, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé explained what guided their decisions as the competition reached its final stage.

The comments were made ahead of the Dec. 15 episode, with the coaches speaking in real time about their remaining artists before the Dec. 16 finale determined the winner.

The Voice coaches open up before the Season 28 finale

Niall Horan entered the finale with two acts still in contention: solo artist Aiden Ross and trio DEK of Hearts. Speaking to PEOPLE before the finale aired, Horan pointed to consistency as the defining trait that carried both acts to the end of The Voice Season 28. He said,



“When I think back at it now, Aiden and a DEK of Hearts have just been ridiculously consistent, have always challenged themselves, done things a little bit left field that maybe not everyone else in the competition has done to let people know that they're there.”



DEK of Hearts reached the finale through a wildcard vote, and Horan acknowledged how close they came to missing the final stage. He said,



“I was so happy when America voted in DEK of Hearts because it would have been a crying shame to not have that energy and the performances you're going to see tonight, and you're going to see exactly why they're here.”



Michael Bublé also arrived at the finale with two artists, Jazz McKenzie and Max Chambers, the latter advancing as a wildcard. In the interview, Bublé said he was confident Chambers would make it through. He said,



“I knew America would do that, and part of me choosing the way I did was knowing that.”



Speaking about Chambers’ future beyond The Voice, Bublé added,



“He's such a great kid. He's 14 years old, he's gonna have a huge career, and I don't know how this will go on, but I know that I'll get to say that I got to be a small part of his career, and that's pretty amazing.”



Bublé’s remarks about McKenzie focused on her character as much as her vocals. He said,



“I've already hired Jazz... Jazz is all of the things that you wish people were. She's this incredible, talented, humble woman with so much light. I wrote her last night, and I just told her what a pleasure it's been, and no matter what happens, just be herself.”



Snoop Dogg entered the The Voice Season 28 finale with Ralph Edwards, describing his choice as one driven by instinct and emotion rather than strategy. In the interview, Snoop said Edwards rose to the occasion at a critical moment. He said,



“Ralph put himself in a position where it was all about the bright lights, the showmanship, the moment, and he took advantage of the moment, and he made me feel some kind of way. Something about him hit my heart and made me want to pick him as the finalist.”



Snoop also framed his decision in spiritual terms, adding,



“I know the Gangster Holy Ghost played a big role in the decision that I made because it was not solely based on me. It was the feeling and the spirit that was given through the artist that projected me to push the button.”



Reba McEntire, the most veteran coach on the panel, explained that her decision came from evaluating the full arc of an artist’s journey on The Voice. McEntire said Aubrey Nicole stood out from the beginning. She said,



“What you try to do as a coach it's an accumulation of everything that they've done from the beginning to the time you have to choose. And she was the one that just stole my heart.”



McEntire cited Aubrey Nicole’s faith, vocal range, and stage presence, including what she described as a “beautiful smile,” as factors that distinguished her among the remaining contestants.

