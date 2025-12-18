The Mighty Nein season 1 episode 8: Release date, time, where to watch, and what to expect

Set in the richly imagined world of Exandria, The Mighty Nein continues Critical Role’s animated expansion with a darker, more character-driven fantasy story. Produced by Metapigeon, Titmouse, and Amazon MGM Studios, the adult animated series adapts Campaign Two of the beloved tabletop phenomenon, following a group of deeply flawed misfits navigating political unrest, personal trauma, and dangerous magic.

The Mighty Nein season 1 is set roughly 20 years after Vox Machina and shifts the focus to Wildemount, a continent on the brink of war between the Dwendalian Empire and the Kryn Dynasty. With only eight episodes in its first season, every chapter has carried significant narrative weight.

Release details for The Mighty Nein Season 1 Episode 8

The Mighty Nein season 1 finale, titled The Zadash Job, will premiere on Wednesday, December 22, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video at 12 am PT/3 am ET. Each episode runs between 45 and 48 minutes, giving the series room to explore.

During a GalaxyCon San Jose 2025 appearance, Critical Role CEO Travis Willingham explained the creative reasoning:

“We were trying to cram so much stuff into these twelve-episode seasons. A lot of the feedback that we got was like, ‘Man, the pace is so fast. I wish it would just take a breath.’”

He also explained that the initial plan was to reduce the approximately 30-hour-long gameplay into 12 episodes, each with a runtime of 22 minutes, which didn’t seem feasible at all. He continued:

“But going 44-minutes meant we have a little bit more road, a little more runway. Each season has more time total to be able to tell those stories. And it was important to us to start from an origin perspective for Mighty Nein.”

Cast and character details explored

The cast for The Mighty Nein season 1 includes Laura Bailey as Jester Lavorre, Liam O’Brien as Caleb Widogast, and Marisha Ray as Beauregard Lionett. Riegel as Nott the Brave, Travis Willingham as Fjord Stone, Ashley Johnson as Yasha Nydoorin, Taliesin Jaffe as Mollymauk Tealeaf, and Matthew Mercer as Essek Thelyss are a few of the other notable cast members to feature in the first installment.

Additionally, guest stars for the first season include Lucy Liu, Mark Strong, and Ming-Na Wen.

What to expect from the season finale

No trailer or promo has been released yet for Mighty Nein season 1 episode 8. However, the story so far provides a strong indication of what the audience can expect from it. After Episode 7 scattered the party across Zadash, the closing moments revealed a long-awaited reunion. The Mighty Nein finally agree to steal the Luxon Beacon, setting the stage for a dangerous heist with consequences far beyond personal gain.

The object is integral to the plot. It has become the central object of desire for nearly every major power. Meanwhile, Essek’s betrayal and his mother’s execution have added emotional weight to the conflict.

According to cofounder Sam Riegel in a Business Insider interview, the crew’s game master, Matthew Mercer, intentionally expanded the political scope of the animated series.

"To show all of the antagonists, the villains, the political intrigue that's going on around our characters, we needed a whole other plot line to show what was going on in the background," Riegel said.

The finale is expected to combine stealth, chaos, and moral reckoning. Although it may not resolve the war brewing across Wildemount, it will define who the Mighty Nein choose to be moving forward.