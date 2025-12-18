How did Elon Musk’s Starlink come to dominate the world’s skies? Details explored

Starlink (Image via Getty)



Musk’s Race for Space examines how Starlink became the largest satellite network in orbit and what that growth means for governments, users, and global rules.

The programme traces the expansion of Starlink from its first launch in May 2019 to a network of more than 9,000 active satellites by late 2025. In that time, the pace of satellite launches has changed the balance of the space sector and the internet market.

Starlink was created to provide global broadband coverage using low Earth orbit satellites. The system allows internet access in places without cables or mobile towers.

This has made it useful in remote areas, disaster zones, and countries with restricted communications. At the same time, the speed of Starlink’s rollout has raised questions about regulation, oversight, and control.

Sky News analysis shows that Starlink now accounts for the majority of satellites in space and serves a growing share of global internet users. Data also shows that a significant number of users are accessing the service in countries where it is not licensed to operate. Regulators say existing rules were not designed for a single private company operating a network of this scale.

The programme brings together satellite data, user analysis, and reporting from conflict and disaster zones to explain how Starlink works, where it is used, and why it has become difficult for national and international bodies to keep pace.

How Starlink expanded and where it is being used

Starlink launched its first 60 satellites in May 2019. Within two years, more than 1,600 satellites were in orbit. By December 2025, the number had risen to over 9,000 active satellites, with plans filed to expand to as many as 42,000.

Since 2019, the average rate of satellite launches has increased from one every five days to one every five hours.

Victoria Samson of the Secure World Foundation said,



“I remember when I first started working on these issues, I was thinking about the possibility of a constellation of a thousand satellites. I thought: ‘That will never happen’.”



Sky News analysis suggests Starlink now serves around one in every 140 internet users worldwide.

Data from the Asia-Pacific Network Information Centre indicates that about 21% of Starlink users are in countries where the company does not have a licence. These include Sudan, Myanmar, and Iraq.

Verified videos show Starlink terminals being used by the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan during the ongoing conflict. Emadeddin Badi of the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime said fighters use the technology to show they have “more advanced communication capabilities”.

Starlink has also been used by civilians, journalists, and opposition groups during internet shutdowns, including in Iran. In disaster zones, such as Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa, the service was used to restore communications when local networks failed.

Regulation, rockets, and control of access

Regulators say Starlink’s growth has moved faster than existing legal frameworks. Alexandre Vallet of the International Telecommunications Union said: “SpaceX and Starlink have been the only satellite operators that play this kind of game with telecom regulators.” Governments, including India and South Africa, have raised concerns about unlicensed operations.

Sascha Meinrath of Penn State University said Starlink can determine the location of its terminals and has followed a “deploy first, ask forgiveness later” approach.

In October, Starlink disabled 2,500 terminals in Myanmar linked to organized crime, following a US congressional investigation. Starlink said it works to enforce its acceptable use policy and cooperates with law enforcement when violations are found.

Starlink’s expansion relies on SpaceX’s launch capability. The Falcon 9 rocket reduced launch costs through the reuse of its first stage and is now used for commercial, military, and government missions. SpaceX carries out more launches than any other company or country.

The same launch system supports Starship, a vehicle intended for missions to the Moon and Mars. Elon Musk has said, “It’s not about going to Mars to visit once, but it is to make life multi-planetary.” As these projects continue, regulators face ongoing challenges in managing access, safety, and oversight in orbit.



