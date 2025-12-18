Emily in Paris season 5 ending explained: Does Emily choose Paris over a future with Marcello in Solitano?

Emily in Paris season 5 (Custom cover by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Netflix])

Lily Collins-led hit Netflix series Emily in Paris season 5 closed with a one-drop of all 10 episodes on December 18. This season took the show's fans on quite an adventure from Rome to Paris then Venice. But at the end of the season, big decisions are bringing Emily back to where it all began.

The last episode of season 5, Veni, Vidi, Venezia, gives Emily the chance to get everything that she wants - fulfillment in her career, romance, and friendships. Marcello's fashion line debut at Venice Fashion Week is a success despite earlier setbacks, earning him his mother's favor.

In fact, it earns Marcello more than that, like the title of the new head of the House of Muratori and his mother's house in Solitano. It all could be Emily's future as well. But she realizes that it's not her dream. Emily ends up choosing Paris over a life with Marcello in Solitano.

Emily breaks up with Marcello and returns to Paris at the end of Emily in Paris season 5

A natural phenomenon that floods the fashion show venue aside, Marcello's fashion show ends in applause and recognition from his mother. She finally accepts his destiny as a designer and ends up publicly resigning from the House of Muratori and giving him the reins.

From then on, Emily's future with Marcello is shining bright like the diamond ring she spotted in his belongings. She thinks Marcello is proposing, and after the fashion show's success, they could start a life together in his family home in Solitano.

But while Emily loves Marcello, the rest is not something she can compromise. Working for the House of Muratori and being with Marcello in Solitano seems like a beautiful dream. The problem is it's not Emily's dream.

She has made a life and career for herself in Paris, and while she would love to build a life with Marcello in Paris, as they initially planned, things have changed for him. Neither of them can compromise - Marcello wants to be in Solitano and Emily wants to be in Paris.

In the end, they decide to break up and pursue the careers and the lives they want for themselves.

Who gets engaged in Emily in Paris season 5?

Emily might have turned down Marcello's proposal - at least she thinks Marcello is proposing to her - but it turns out that it's actually not her ring. Marcello was keeping the ring for Nico, who was planning to propose to Mindy on the gondola.

The entire proposal scene starts a little tense, however, with Emily turning down Marcello the moment he takes the ring box from his pocket, only for him to hand it to Nico. They sit awkwardly in the back of the gondola as Nico proposes to Mindy, who enthusiastically accepts.

Except Mindy is not being entirely honest, because she still has lingering feelings for Alfie despite playing off their relationship as a vacating fling. The weight of her decision starts crashing down in Paris when Mindy and Emily run into Alfie.

He sees the ring and couldn't fake a sliver of happiness about her engagement. He tells her that she's making a mistake. The run-in leads to Emily realizing the depths of Mindy and Alfie's feelings for each other and Mindy is torn between the two men.

Emily in Paris season 5 ending explained: Is Gabriel back in the picture?

Back in Paris, Emily returns to work at Agence Grateu, which now has an equity partner to keep the company afloat. It turns out to be Princess Jane, much to Emily's disappointment. Her character has been a bane for Emily in the first half of the season.

But it turns out that Agence Grateu and Paris are not the only things back in Emily's life. The Emily in Paris season 5 finale also hints at Gabriel's return in the picture. He's in Greece working as a chef for a billionaire's yacht but Sylvie is keeping him updated on all things Emily, like her return to Paris and breakup with Marcello.

As Sylvie tells him, he can do with those as he wants. And with a timely three-week break in Greece, Gabriel sends Emily a postcard inviting her to spend time with him in Greece. Emily in Paris season 5 ends before Emily can decide to accept the invitation, but if she does, it could be another picturesque European country for her to explore next season.

Watch all ten episodes of Emily in Paris season 5 on Netflix.