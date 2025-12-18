Emily in Paris Season 5 cast: Every character featured in the series and the actors behind them

PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 15: (L-R) Samuel Arnold, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Minnie Driver, Arnaud Binard, Lucien Laviscount, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Eugenio Franceschini, Lily Collins, Bruno Gouery, Ashley Park, guest, William Abadie, Darren Star, guest and Michèle Laroque attend the "Emily In Paris" - Season Five - Netflix Paris Premiere at Le Grand Rex on December 15, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Emily in Paris Season 5 cast updates keep the show’s “Paris job, messy love life” engine intact, but with a major twist. Emily in Paris Season 5 opens with Emily Cooper in Rome, where she is tasked with launching an Italian outpost for Agence Grateau. The move puts her between two cities and two love stories, as she is dating Marcello while still entangled with Gabriel. The season keeps returning to Paris, so Sylvie’s agency team remains essential, with Mindy, Julien, and Luc still driving the office dynamics.

Alfie and the JVMA world stay involved. Netflix released the full season in one drop, so all 10 episodes are streaming on Netflix as of December 18, 2025. This cast guide runs through every character confirmed for the season, along with the actors behind them, including their roles in the season, alma maters or training, and the earlier parts for which they are best known

Emily in Paris Season 5 cast: Returning characters and the actors behind them

1) Lily Collins as Emily Cooper: Emily builds the Rome office while keeping Paris ties. Alma mater: University of Southern California. Known for Collins Tuohy in The Blind Side. As per a People.com report dated November 20, 2025, Collins said,

“think what I love the most about Emily is that she always follows her heart — whether that's from Chicago, to Paris and now Rome.”

2) Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau: Sylvie still runs Agence Grateau and steers the split-city operation. Training: studied drama in Paris as a teenager. Known for Catherine Barneville in Call My Agent!.

3) Ashley Park as Mindy Chen: Mindy remains Emily’s closest ally, with music still driving her arc. Alma mater: University of Michigan. Known for originating Gretchen Wieners in Broadway’s Mean Girls.

4) Lucas Bravo as Gabriel: In Emily in Paris Season 5, Gabriel remains the romantic fault line, even with the Rome pivot. Alma mater: Lycée Pasteur in Neuilly-sur-Seine. Known for the chef André Fauvel in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

5) Lucien Laviscount as Alfie: Alfie shifts into a friend and business crossover lane. Training: Carol Godby’s Theatre Workshop in Bury. Known for Earl Grey in Scream Queens.

6) Samuel Arnold as Julien: Julien stays a key voice inside the agency as ambitions grow. Alma mater: EICAR Paris and the Giles Foreman Centre for Acting. Known for work in Platane.

7) Bruno Gouery as Luc: Luc remains the office comic pressure valve. Alma mater: not publicly listed. Known for Didier in The White Lotus. As per the Netflix Tudum report dated Dec. 22, 2022, Gouery said,

“This season particularly, I have so many outfits I like.”

8) Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello: Marcello is Emily’s Italian boyfriend and her Rome anchor. Alma mater: Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia. Known for Ormando Albizzi in the Medici.

9) Paul Forman as Nicolas de Léon: Nicolas stays connected through his JVMA job and Mindy’s orbit. Alma mater: Drama Studio London. Known for Lord Barton in the Doctor Who episode Rogue.

10) William Abadie as Antoine Lambert: Antoine remains a long-running client and power broker in Sylvie’s world. Alma mater: L’École Claude Mathieu and the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute. Known for Tony in Sex and the City.

11) Arnaud Binard as Laurent G: Laurent continues as Sylvie’s husband. Training: Jean Darnel’s acting course at Théâtre de l’Atelier. Known for Guy in Modern Family.

12) Thalia Besson as Geneviève: Geneviève stays close to the agency as Laurent’s daughter and Sylvie’s stepdaughter. Alma mater: Parsons Paris. Known for Isabelle de Touraine in Dracula.

Camille Razat does not return as Camille in Emily in Paris Season 5, following her exit announcement earlier in 2025.

Emily in Paris Season 5 cast: New additions, and who they play

1) Bryan Greenberg as Jake: An American living in Paris. Alma mater: New York University. Known for Ben Epstein in How to Make It in America.

1) Michèle Laroque as Yvette: Sylvie’s old friend. Known for starring in Brillantissime.

3) Minnie Driver as Princess Jane: Sylvie’s friend who married into a royal family. Alma mater: Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art. Known for Skylar in Good Will Hunting.

Emily in Paris Season 5 cast: What Netflix and the creatives have emphasized about the season

