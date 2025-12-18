When does One Battle After Another come out on streaming platforms? Details analyzed

One Battle After Another follows a father dragged back into danger when his daughter disappears. (Image via Apple tv+)

One Battle After Another is finally moving into subscription streaming after its theatrical run and pay-per-view window. The Paul Thomas Anderson movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob Ferguson, a washed-up former revolutionary living off-grid with his teenage daughter, Willa.

When Bob’s old enemy returns and Willa disappears, the story becomes a frantic search with a father-daughter core. For many viewers, One Battle After Another is also the kind of movie you want to pause and rewind, not rush through. The ensemble around DiCaprio includes Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti.

The rollout matters because HBO Max is not available everywhere, so premium rentals and purchases stay important in several regions.

When does One Battle After Another come out on streaming?

Warner Bros. and HBO Max have confirmed that One Battle After Another begins streaming on HBO Max on Friday, December 19, 2025. It is also scheduled to air on HBO on Saturday, December 20, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

HBO Max drop times can vary by title and region, but many new releases appear around 12:00 a.m. PT and 3:00 a.m. ET. Using that common pattern as a planning guide, the conversions look like this:

Time zone Local drop time Day Date ET 3:00 a.m. Friday Dec. 19 PT 12:00 a.m. Friday Dec. 19 GMT 8:00 a.m. Friday Dec. 19 CET 9:00 a.m. Friday Dec. 19 IST 1:30 p.m. Friday Dec. 19 AEST 7:00 p.m. Friday Dec. 19

Availability is the main wrinkle. HBO Max is not live in every country, including markets like the U.K. and India, so subscription streaming will not be universal on day one. In regions without HBO Max, premium video on demand is the fallback, and the movie has been available to rent or buy digitally since Friday, November 14, 2025.

On PVOD, One Battle After Another is listed on storefronts like Prime Video Store and Apple TV. If HBO Max isn’t available where you live, One Battle After Another stays in the PVOD lane. Store rentals and purchases are separate from subscriptions, and Prime Video Store rentals do not require a Prime membership.

Pricing can shift with promos, but these have been the most common ranges. In the United States, rentals have typically been about $19.99 and purchases about $24.99. In the United Kingdom,

Prime Video has listed rentals from about £9.99 and purchases from about £14.99. In Canada, iTunes pricing has commonly shown around CA$14.99 to rent and CA$24.99 to buy.

In Australia, Apple TV pricing has commonly shown around A$29.99 to rent and A$34.99 to buy. In India, reporting has pegged Prime Video Store rentals at ₹499, with buy prices varying by storefronts.

One Battle After Another plot, cast, and production details, plus what the team has said

One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson as he tries to keep a low profile with Willa until Col. Steven J. Lockjaw resurfaces and she disappears. Anderson wrote, directed, and produced the film, and it is loosely inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland. The cast includes DiCaprio, Penn, del Toro, Hall, Taylor, and Infiniti. As per Los Angeles Times report dated September 18, 2025, Paul Thomas Anderson said,

“This story could be told in the Middle Ages. You could take this story and put it in space.”

The quote sums up why the movie plays like a fable with modern edges. As per TheWrap report dated September 23, 2025, Anderson said,

“I’m just trying to sell movie tickets for a fiction movie.”

That comment is his simplest tone-setter. As per Entertainment Weekly report dated December 11, 2025, Chase Infiniti said,

“I was like, 'What?'”

recalling a camera test where Anderson handed her an electric razor to shave DiCaprio’s facial hair. She added,

“And it ended up being crooked, by the way.”

As per MotionPictures.org report dated October 8, 2025, makeup department head Sigridur Thorisdottir said,

“The challenge with Paul is that he’s so detail-oriented that he wants to achieve a lot without noticing any of it.”

On streaming, One Battle After Another should land with a wider audience that skipped theaters.

Stay tuned for more updates.