"How are they going to split the Oscar?" Taylor Swift praises One Battle After Another on Jimmy Fallon's show

To promote her upcoming album, ‘’The Life of a Showgirl’’ Taylor Swift made her appearance on The Tonight Show. The interview was broadcast on Monday, October 6, 2025, making her seventh appearance on the show with Jimmy Fallon. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another is clearly making waves, and Swift, too, can't stop herself from praising this iconic project.

The fan-favorite pop artist opened up about her engagement story, why she is not performing at the Super Bowl Halftime and more. She even revealed some surprising things during the ‘’Speed Round,’’ and gave an exciting response to Jimmy when he asked ‘’Last movie you saw?’’

She told Fallon and the audience that the last movie she watched was One Battle After Another. She got very excited when talking about Chase Infiniti and Teyana Taylor, joking about how they would share the Oscar.

Taylor’s current watch is One Battle After Another

During the rapid-fire round, Taylor said,

‘’Last movie. Oh. One Battle After Another. My God, My God, Chase Infiniti, Teyana Taylor, and how they're gonna split the Oscar in half. We will see. And we are so lucky to be alive at the same time as Paul Thomas Anderson."

Taylor even spoke about how her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, proposed to her. What complemented Swift’s silver glittery dress was her engagement ring, and she told Fallon that Kelce had kept the ring hidden for a long time before he finally proposed to her.

She shared that he had custom-designed the ring with an amazing jeweler and admitted that she constantly found herself looking at it. ‘’He’s just my favorite person I’ve met,’’ Taylor added and jokingly said, “no offense to everyone else.”

Travis had planned a perfect proposal for her in the backyard and used his ‘’New Heights’’ podcast as a ‘’distraction.’’ She said,

“I think for Travis, the podcast was sort of a distraction, a ruse, to keep me not looking out the windows of the house. Every time he does a podcast, it’s not like he blacks out all the windows. There are blackout drapes on every single window of the house. He’s walking around sort of nervous about the podcast. I’ve never seen this dude nervous, ever. So, he’s like, do you want to go and walk around the backyard and have a glass of wine? I’m like, I’m always going to want to do that.”

Know about every ‘’Last Thing’’ Taylor did, besides her 'last watched' movie

After revealing One Battle After Another as her latest watch, Jimmy Fallon asked ‘’The last person she texted?’’

She replied, ‘’Selena.’’

Next up in the quickfire confessions, Fallon asked, ‘’The last fall-related activity you did?’’

She said,

"I baked cinnamon rolls the other day."

Talking about cinnamon rolls, the Blank Space singer shared her current obsession with bread. She says that she has become the most annoying person, explaining that her baking or cooking obsessions have now taken over her personality.

She said,

‘’It’s all I can talk about. I have to actually stop myself from talking about bread at parties.’’

Along with this, the duo kept the crowd engaged with numerous exciting conversations on the show, and the interview is now available to stream on Peacock. The show aired live on NBC at 11:35 p.m. ET on Monday.