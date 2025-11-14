How to watch One Battle After Another online? Streaming options explained

Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Warner Bros. Pictures)

Paul Thomas Anderson's latest film, One Battle After Another, was released in theaters on September 26, 2025. This 2-hour 40-minute R-rated thriller is loosely adapted from Thomas Pynchon’s novel "Vineland", shifting its counterculture paranoia to today’s border crises and surveillance fears. Anderson, the mind behind There Will Be Blood and Licorice Pizza, directs, writes and produces, pairing Jonny Greenwood’s tense score with high-speed chases and dark humour.

Starting today, November 14, 2025, One Battle After Another is available to buy or rent on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home for $24.99 purchase or $19.99 rental with Prime Video unlocking at 12 a.m. ET.

At the centre is Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob Ferguson, a burned-out ex-revolutionary hiding off the grid with his sharp 16-year-old daughter, Willa (Chase Infiniti). Bob's past catches up when his old foe, the sleazy Colonel Steven Lockjaw (Sean Penn), resurfaces, leading to Willa's disappearance.

The supporting cast shines, featuring Teyana Taylor as Bob's fierce ex-partner, Perfidia, Benicio Del Toro as Willa's martial arts mentor, Regina Hall as a tough activist ally, and cameos from Wood Harris and Alana Haim.

DiCaprio's portrayal of a paranoid dad in a ratty robe, constantly whining about his phone charge, adds human grit to the chaos, drawing from real-life activist stories that Anderson researched.

One Battle After Another: Online streaming guide

Digital release lands today, November 14, 2025, via premium video on demand (PVOD). In the U.S., you can buy it for $24.99 or rent it for $19.99 in 4K UHD on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

Prime Video unlocks at 9 p.m. PT Thursday (12 a.m. ET Friday), with other platforms following suit shortly after. No free streaming is available yet—expect it on Max (HBO Max) around late December 2025 or early 2026, which is typical for Warner Bros. films.

Internationally, availability mirrors the U.S. rollout on global versions of Prime Video and Apple TV, starting the same day. In the UK, it's on Prime Video UK and Apple TV UK, with theatrical holdovers in select cinemas.

Australia follows suit via local PVOD stores, although exact pricing varies by region (around £19.99 buy/£14.99 rent in GBP).

Canada uses the same platforms. For Europe and Asia, check JustWatch for updates, as VPN access to U.S. stores is available but may be subject to local laws.

Physical copies in 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD drop on January 20, 2026, everywhere with a Steelbook edition (bonus features by Anderson).

One Battle After Another: A story of revolution, regret and relentless pursuit

The story follows Bob as part of an armed group raiding migrant detention centres near the Mexican border. His job is to launch fireworks for distraction while Perfidia, pregnant and unflinching, captures Lockjaw—a power-hungry officer with creepy obsessions.

She exploits his twisted attraction to sabotage the military's pushback, but the raid fractures the cell. Fast-forward 16 years: Bob's a stoner dad raising Willa in isolation, obsessed with old revolutionary films but forgetting key codes from his activist days. Willa's tough, trained in combat and questioning her mom's fate and Bob's secrets.

When Lockjaw tracks them down, Willa vanishes, forcing Bob into a frantic road trip of car chases and shootouts. Themes hit hard on separated families, mirroring U.S. immigration policies, with father-daughter bonds strained by Bob's failures. It's not just action, but Anderson weaves in subtle nods to '60s radicalism clashing with today's authoritarian edges, ending in a hypnotic hill chase that feels like a fever dream.

Viewers praise the pulpy energy but warn of its tonal shifts, making it addictive for fans of paranoid thrillers.

