Does Alexis Wilkins' X account location show up as Israel? Kash Patel's girlfriend shares screenshot to debunk rumors

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 25: Alexis Wilkins performs at Timmy Brown & Friends LIVE at 3rd & Lindsley on May 25, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

FBI director Kash Patel's girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, has been in headlines after a screenshot showing her X account location as Israel went viral. British far-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos took to X and shared the screenshot, which further garnered massive attention on the social media platform. Many even shared their opinions on the same.

Meanwhile, Wilkins also took to the platform to give clarity in the situation. She shared a screenshot that debunked the rumor and showed that the location of her X account was the United States.

The post by Alexis Wilkins came with a caption that read,

"Greatest feature yet 🇺🇸."

For the unversed, Wilkins referred to the new feature introduced by X, using which users can get more information about other users, including their location and date of joining. According to Tech Crunch, the purpose of this feature was to let users make an informed decision about whether another netizen had an authentic account.

Milo's tweet garnered more than 470K views as well as over 10K likes. However, many people realized that the screenshot that he shared was not real, since according to that, Alexis joined the platform back in May 2009. The singer was born in November 1998, which meant she was 10 years old when she joined X. A user tweeted,

"So she was 11 years old and in Israel when she joined? 😵‍💫"

"😯 and she joined when she was 10? 🤔," wondered another X user.

It is to be noted that Alexis Wilkins' X account location is not Israel, as clarified by the singer.

Many netizens who reacted to Milo Yiannopoulos' tweet made reference to Alexis Wilkins' $5 million lawsuit

As previously mentioned, a lot of netizens shared their views under the screenshot that Milo Yiannopoulos shared on X. A particular reference was found quite a few times, and it was about Alexis Wilkins' lawsuit. One user wrote,

"Careful @AlexisWilkins might sue you too."

For the unversed, the singer filed a defamation lawsuit against former agent Kyle Seraphin in August 2025. The base of the suit was surrounded around Seraphin calling Alexis a "former Mossad agent" and her relationship with Kash Patel a "honeypot."

In the lawsuit, Alexis Wilkins' lawyer wrote that Kyle Seraphin "lied" by "falsely asserting that she—an American-born country singer—is an agent of a foreign government, assigned to manipulate and compromise the Director of the FBI." Meanwhile, Seraphin defended himself by arguing that similar claims were already present on social media.

According to reports by CNBC, the statements mentioned in the lawsuit were made by Kyle Seraphin on The Kyle Seraphin Show on August 22, 2025. The outlet added that Seraphin did not specifically mention Alexis while making the remarks. However, the suit suggested that his remark was "obviously about her specifically." Alexis Wilkins' lawsuit further wrote,

"He is accusing Ms. Wilkins of being a spy for a foreign government, conducting espionage to undermine our national security and/or to manipulate federal law enforcement at the highest level, and even committing treason."

The suit claimed that Wilkins was not a Jew and, in fact, had never been to Israel. Alexis Wilkins had sought $5 million in damages.