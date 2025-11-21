Is the video of a sanitation worker saving a baby from being crushed by a garbage truck's compactor real? Viral Facebook video debunked

Low-angle view of Waste Management dumpster with recycling prompts in a parking lot at a facility in San Ramon, California, February 7, 2018. Waste Management ranked 201 in the 2017 Fortune 500 list. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

A video of a sanitation worker saving a newborn baby from getting crushed by a garbage truck's compactor has been going viral on Facebook. The video was originally posted by a user with the account holder Dailystories over the last weekend. As of now, the Facebook video has garnered more than 800K likes and over 50K comments.

The video captured a sanitation worker named Samuel trying to calm a crying baby down. The viral video came with a caption that suggested that Samuel had been working as a sanitation worker for about 25 years. The caption read,

"He and his partner were running their route on a cold morning, the truck groaning as it worked. Samuel had just emptied a row of bins and reached for the lever to pack the load."

According to the caption, his partner told him that they heard something shortly before they found the baby. The two initially assumed that they were hearing sounds of a kitten but later discovered a newborn baby in a soaked duffel bag wrapped in a stained towel. The caption further claimed that Samuel's partner went to call 911.

As emotional and overwhelming as the story might sound, it is to be noted that the video is AI-generated. Snopes pointed out a few glitches in the video, like the missing thumb of the baby for the first few seconds of the video. As of now, no media outlet has covered the news, which could be considered peculiar.

Thus, it could be concluded that the video is not true and is, in fact, AI-generated.

Many netizens seemed to have believed the Facebook video of Samuel saving a baby and the story attached to it

As previously mentioned, the video must be debunked, as it seemed to have AI-generated elements. However, that did not stop netizens from believing the post. The Facebook comment section is filled with comments suggesting people are getting emotional.

Meanwhile, there were some people who questioned the authenticity of the video and called it fake. However, a netizen defended and said that it could not be fake. The user wrote,

"That infant looked right at the camera, praise you father. That's no AI. AI doesn't have that much power!"

Meanwhile, another netizen responded to her remark and suggested she check the hair and fingers to notice the glitches. Most comments, however, were emotional and even talked about adopting the newborn baby in the video. One user commented under the Facebook video,

"I think if I ever found a baby I would try to not only save them but adopt them. I would take it as a sign from God to take them in. I wish people use safe haven spots more."

"Thank goodness Samuel was there to rescue the baby. It's sad that this isn't the first time something like this has happened," wrote another netizen.

The video seemingly created confusion on social media. The video reportedly had been circulated across several social media platforms, such as TikTok and X, formerly known as Twitter. However, it is to be noted that the video is AI-generated.