Anna Kepner’s 16-year-old stepbrother was "obsessed" with the cheerleader and once climbed on top of her while she slept, ex-boyfriend's father says

Investigating officers are looking into the mysterious death of 18-year-old cheerleader Anna Kepner. For the unversed, Anna was found dead on November 8, under the bed on a cruise ship, where she was vacationing with her family. Amid the investigation, authorities have focused on a particular family member of the victim.

According to reports, Anna Kepner's 16-year-old stepbrother has been treated as a suspect in connection to the teenager's death. Law enforcement officials had reportedly been trying to figure out whether the two teenagers had any kind of altercation prior to her death. Meanwhile, some new allegations surfaced against the stepbrother.

In an interview that aired Thursday, Anna's ex-boyfriend's father, Steven Westin, told Inside Edition that the stepbrother was "obsessed" with Anna. According to Westin, the 16-year-old tried pursuing the cheerleader despite being members of the blended family. During the interview, Westin further claimed,

"She was scared of him because he always carried around a big knife."

Steven Westin even cited an alleged incident that he claimed was witnessed by his son Joshua. According to his claims, Joshua, who was dating Anna at the time, "saw her stepbrother come into the room when she was sleeping and get on top of her" during a FaceTime call.

Westin further claimed that the 16-year-old was "infatuated" and "attracted" to Anna. He added that the teenager always wanted to date the victim, despite their relation. Steven Westin claimed that Joshua tried to warn Anna Kepner's parents about the situation; however, they apparently did not believe him.

Anna Kepner's biological mother reportedly was not allowed to attend her funeral that took place on Thursday

In separate news surrounding Anna Kepner's mysterious death, her funeral took place on Thursday, November 20. Heather Kepner, Anna's biological mother, told Inside Edition that she was not allowed to be a part of the event due to conflicts within the family. Heather, however, said that she would do whatever it took to say goodbye to her daughter.

Heather Kepner, who had been divorced from Christopher Kepner for the last 13 years, said,

"I'm going to wear a disguise; I'm going to put a wig on and wear some really tall shoes because I'm 4 ft. 9."

Heather spoke of her daughter and said that she couldn't meet her very regularly but was proud of the teenager. Speaking to Fox 35, Heather said,

"She was a really good child. She never really complained about much. She never really cried that much as a baby, and as a teenager she was the same. Just always happy."

Heather Kepner called Anna a "happy child" who always wanted to make everybody around her happy. For the unversed, Anna was with her stepsiblings, stepmother Shauntel Hudson, and her father, Christopher Kepner, on the cruise ship.

The FBI has been investigating Anna Kepner's death, and the officials are also looking into her stepbrother. The authorities are yet to release a lot of details about the teenager's demise, including the cause and nature of her death.