“Free Nicole staples”: Alabama mom’s arrest after son’s abuse video went viral triggers divided reactions

The arrest of Alabama mother and teacher Nicole Staples has sparked a provocative debate after the release of the distressing video clip in question. The video of her punching her 12 year old son was uploaded online, which resulted in her being terminated from work and slapped with a felony child abuse complaint.

The video, shared widely before it was removed, had elicited a public debate, with some calling for the mother to be punished and others arguing about deeper problems in discipline, stress and family relationships.

Staples, 44, a second grade teacher at Cottage Hill Christian Academy in Mobile, Alabama, was booked earlier this week following an investigation into a video that allegedly showed her repeatedly hitting her son with a belt like strap.

In footage, the boy can be heard sobbing while a woman believed to be Staples screams at him. At one point, it looks as though she pulls him to the ground by his hair. Some people online defended her actions, stating that a mom has the authority to hit her children and that the punishments used to be worse when they were children.

"She should be rewarded ! Free Nicole Staples!!," one X user wrote.

"The child in the video is her own biological son. An article noted that she spanked him 20 times with a belt. When I was growing up, spankings were normal." remarked a user.

"Right that was weak compared to the sh*t we went through as kids," a user added.

"My brother once talked backed to my father. He broke his jaw with a tire iron. When I was growing up, that was normal," wrote another.

On the other hand, some people argued that this was a form of abuse and called Nicole Staples mentally unstable.

"Just because it's NORMAL to you it does not mean it's allowed that's torture in every way and she should go to prison," an internet user stated.

"This is much worse than a typical spanking. She is psychotic," another remarked.

"She's not disciplining him, she's an abuser, indulging in full-on uncontrollable rage because it feels good. An abuser is a type of sociopath, untreatable," said a user.

Authorities arrest Nicole Staples as her elder son speaks out against his mother

The recording, which was made inside the family home, was taken on video by one of her other children and sent to another older sibling, officials said. The adult son, Jackson Staples, 24, later posted the video publicly, saying he decided to act after years of seeing similar behavior and feeling helpless.

"I didn’t feel like she should be working at a school or doing that to my little brothers. She’s done it to me my whole life," he told local reporters.

Investigators also remarked on the shocking nature of the footage, with Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch stating it was “egregious” and that no form of discipline could justify such brutality.

Staples was arrested and charged with willful abuse of a child under 18, a felony in Alabama. She was released on a $7,500 bond and has a court date set for Friday, when she is to appear in front of a judge for an arraignment.

At the same time, all of the children living in that home have been removed by the Department of Human Resources and placed with a family member.

The aftermath spilled quickly into Staples’s professional life. Cottage Hill Christian Academy fired her shortly after the arrest, stating that while the incident took place off campus, it still violated rules at the school.

Officials say that the case is still open, and more information may be unveiled as time goes on. For the moment, the episode is still fueling debate about issues of parenting and discipline.