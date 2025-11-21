Pras Michel sentenced to 14 years in federal prison following conspiracy and foreign lobbying convictions

Pras Michel Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison After Foreign Lobbying and Conspiracy Convictions (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Pras Michel, who gained fame as part of the Fugees, now faces 14 years in federal prison. A court found him guilty of several offenses, such as conspiracy and working as an unregistered foreign agent.

Michel was silent when U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly announced his punishment. This happened after a 2023 trial in which a federal jury convicted him on 10 counts.

These charges related to his illegal channeling of millions in foreign funds into Barack Obama's 2012 presidential campaign.

Fugees member Pras Michel has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after he was convicted on charges of conspiracy and illegal foreign lobbying.



A judge sentenced Michel on Thursday after he was convicted in April 2023 on 10 counts including violating campaign finance laws… pic.twitter.com/3BiG3Mw6TL — Variety (@Variety) November 20, 2025

Prosecutors described Michel’s actions in stark terms, arguing that he “betrayed his country for money” and “lied unapologetically and unrelentingly to carry out his schemes.”

They also pointed to sentencing guidelines recommending a life term, citing the seriousness and scope of his offenses.

In response, Michel’s defense strongly criticized the proposed punishment. His attorney, Peter Zeidenberg, labeled the 14-year prison term as “completely disproportionate to the offense.”

Zeidenberg pointed out that a life sentence is normally reserved for terrorists and drug cartel leaders, deeming that benchmark “absurdly high” for Michel

“The Government’s position is one that would cause Inspector Javert to recoil and, if anything, simply illustrates just how easily the Guidelines can be manipulated to produce absurd results, and how poorly equipped they are, at least on this occasion, to determine a fair and just sentence,” they wrote.

Despite the judge's ruling, Michel's attorneys said he plans to challenge both the guilty verdict and the punishment.

Zeidenberg mentioned that Michel should turn himself in on January 27.

Michel’s spokesperson, Erica Dumas, told Rolling Stone:

“Throughout his career Pras has broken barriers … This is not the end of his story. He appreciates the outpouring of support as he approaches the next chapter.”

Pras Michel legal case breakdown: From indictment to appeal

The legal fight began in 2019 with prosecutors indicting Michel on four counts of making illegal campaign contributions associated with the Obama 2012 re-election campaign.

They then extended the charges in 2021 to include bank fraud, concealing material facts, witness tampering, and violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) by conducting such work on behalf of China without registration.

The 2023 trial featured big names taking the stand such as actor Leonardo DiCaprio and ex-U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Sentencing guidelines suggested that a life sentence should be given, but the court ended up imposing a 14-year sentence.

The defense of Michel has also maintained that the punishment is too harsh and unreasonable, citing legal provisions they have argued did not sufficiently factor in his situation.

Until then, everything centers on the process of appeals, on which the attorneys of Michel are confident to uproot his conviction and his sentence as well.