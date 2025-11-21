Did Meghan King give her son unprescribed Ritalin? Custody dispute and investigation explained

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Meghan King attends The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on April 02, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Meghan King, who used to star in Real Housewives of Orange County, has temporarily lost custody of her kids. This happened after someone looked into claims that she gave unprescribed medication to one of her sons when she shouldn't have.

The situation has led to legal action, supervised visitation, and an upcoming court hearing.

People say that someone who works at a school called Child Protective Services (CPS) is worried about King and some medicine she gave her 7-year-old son, Hayes.

Page Six reported that King has allegedly given Hayes Ritalin even though doctors hadn't said he had ADHD.

They also say she asked the school nurse to give him this medicine. Because of this, CPS started to look into what was going on.

Meghan King Lost Custody After Allegedly Giving Twin Unprescribed Medication https://t.co/oqf4Pk2OpQ pic.twitter.com/1ry93YQO5A — TMZ (@TMZ) November 21, 2025

After the probe, CPS reached out to King's ex-husband, Jim Edmonds, while he and his spouse, Kortnie Edmonds, were at their Tennessee home. The pair then traveled to Missouri to tackle the issue.

Because of the current case, King can see her kids twice a week under supervision. Her children are Hayes, his twin brother Hart, and their 8-year-old sister Aspen.

Reports say a judge has put a temporary restraining order in place. A court hearing is to be held on December 9 and that will bring a solution to the custody dispute.

As this story keeps developing, Kelly Dodd, who used to work with King, spoke out about it.

Dodd recognized how serious these claims are. Still, she showed her support for King. She called King an "excellent" parent and said she hopes King "gets her babies back."

Meghan King and Jim Edmonds' ongoing custody dispute

Meghan King and Edmonds got married in October 2014 and ended their marriage in May 2021. At first, they both agreed to share custody of their kids. But after the divorce, they kept fighting and going to court.

One notable incident occurred earlier this year in May, when Edmonds’ wife, Kortnie, called the police on King for alleged trespassing at their property. King later defended herself through her representative, who stated:

“Meghan briefly called to her daughter from the doorway, never stepped inside, had the door slammed in her face, and calmly left her belongings on the porch.”

The representative further said,

“Upon leaving, she was unexpectedly blocked by multiple police vehicles and treated in a way that felt unnecessarily hostile.”

So far, CPS hasn't released any official findings, and the courts haven't made any public rulings. All the claims are still being looked into as part of the legal process.

The final decision about who gets custody will depend on what happens in court next and any new evidence that comes up.

This case has gained attention due to King's popularity. For now, child welfare authorities and the courts are still looking into the matter and the final answers are to be revealed.