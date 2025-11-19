The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King loses custody of her kids after school called the Child Protective Services

Meghan King (Image via Instagram/@meghanking)

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, Meghan King, has reportedly lost custody of her three kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Edmonds. The television personality lost custody after an investigation by Child Protective Services took place.

As a source has reported to US Weekly, a school employee had called Child Protective Services about Meghan, which eventually led to an investigation.

Meghan King and Edmonds were married from 2014 to 2019. The former pair worked out a settlement in May 2021 and mutually agreed to share joint custody of their 8-year-old daughter, Aspen, along with their 7-year-old twins, Hart and Hayes.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King faces allegations from Kortnie Edmonds

Kortnie Edmonds is married to Jim Edmonds. She reportedly listed herself as the victim in a report written by the Frontenac Police Department.

As per the report, chaos ensued between Kortnie and King after King claimed that Kortnie demanded that she leave, but King refused to do so as she wanted to talk to her daughter.

Kortnie reportedly told the police officers that she later closed the door on Meghan after she told her to leave the dress.

However, as she soon walked back to her office, she could hear Meghan calling for her daughter, Aspen, inside the house.

Kortnie reported that Meghan “slowly walked back out of the home but wedged her foot in the door briefly, so she could not shut the door completely.”

A source has further reported to US Weekly,

"King is over this back and forth. She thinks it’s ridiculous. It was a very simple interaction that didn’t need the police. [King] is unfazed because she doesn’t want to escalate the conflict. She just wants to take care of her family in peace.”

Kortnie reportedly later called the police after they left to "tell her she no longer wished to press charges as Jim arrived at the scene after officers spoke to Kortnie and told them he had surveillance footage."

Police authorities have sent the report to the Frontenac Municipal Prosecutor for potential charges, but they later decided not to move forward with charges against Meghan on August 12.

Kortnie later went on to file a petition for a restraining order on May 2.

However, she later dismissed the case after reaching to an agreement with Meghan King and according to the agreement, the two are prohibited from coming near each other, and King is not allowed to talk about Kortnie on social media.

Meghan King calls her ex-husband “emotionally abusive”

After the chaotic event between Kortnie and Meghan took place, the RHOC alum reportedly told the police authorities that her ex-husband Jim Edmonds is “emotionally abusive”. She has further said,

“He uses his name to push me around and his money.”

A rep for Jim Edmonds has broken the silence about these allegations made against him, while stating,

“As usual, Meghan is telling tales. She and Jim barely communicate, so if someone is emotionally abusing her, it’s not Jim. Jim is an active and present father to all his children. The unfortunate part of all this is that it’s the kids who suffer the most. Jim has always been willing to coparent respectfully and productively however, Meghan has yet to reciprocate.”

