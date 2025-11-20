Why did a school in England ban students from performing 'KPop Demon Hunters' songs? Authorities reportedly reached out to parents with religious concerns

KPop Demon Hunters was released in Netflix this year (Image via Getty)

Songs of KPop Demon Hunters have been recently banned in the UK-based Lilliput Church of England Infant School. Students are now prohibited from singing the tunes included in the soundtrack of the Netflix film, which was released earlier this year, as per the BBC.

The outlet reported on November 17, 2025, that the parents received a message from the school, saying that the lyrics speak about demons.

The school explained that demons are forces that are always against “God and goodness” and requested the parents to talk to their kids about the same.

The institute mentioned that the decision was being taken with respect to those who consider such things to be going against their faith.

Notably, the step was also a result of the church’s community members expressing their discomfort with the lyrics from KPop Demon Hunters.

However, the decision was also opposed by a few parents, with some of them reportedly telling the school that the most popular track from the film, Golden, helped their kids in certain situations, like how to work as a team.

Furthermore, another parent criticized the step taken by the school, claiming during an interview with the BBC that it was “ridiculous.”

“My daughter is very into K-Pop and her and all of her little friends love it”, the parent added.

Lilliput Church of England Infant School issues a letter to the parents: KPop Demon Hunters sequel and more explained

As mentioned, the parents of the children reacted to the institute’s decision. The parent, who said that it was a “ridiculous” step, also stated that he was an atheist and that it was completely “harmless” for the children to sing the songs.

Acting head of the Lilliput Church of England Infant School, Lloyd Allington, spoke to the parents in a letter, responding to their opinion about the step taken by the school.

Allington said that he is well aware of the fact that “teamwork, courage, and kindness” should be taught to the kids.

Lloyd wrote that he is not requesting the parents to tell the kids that singing the songs or watching KPop Demon Hunters is wrong, adding that the basic intention is to let the children know how to respect the opinions of other individuals in their surroundings.

“For some Christians, references to demons can feel deeply uncomfortable because they associate them with spiritual forces opposed to God and goodness. From their perspective, even fictional or playful use of this language can conflict with their faith, which emphasises rejecting evil rather than engaging with it - even in entertainment”, Allington explained.

According to Variety, KPop Demon Hunters recorded a viewership of more than 325 million, with three singles, Golden, Your Idol, and Soda Pop, grabbing a spot on top of the Billboard charts for a long time.

An animated musical sequel was confirmed by Netflix and Sony earlier this month, as per Bloomberg. The outlet stated that the follow-up will arrive in 2029.

The first installment was also released in theaters as a sing-along version in August and September this year. It features the voices of popular faces like Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, and more.