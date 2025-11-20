Who went home during week 9 of The Amazing Race season 38? Details explored

The Amazing Race (Image Via Getty)

Week 9 of The Amazing Race season 38 was one of the most dramatic episodes of the season.

The teams raced through Athens, Greece, and host Phil Keoghan shocked everyone by announcing a live Double U-Turn vote.

The teams had to vote in front of each other, which added stress and pressure to the situation.

The main news from this week is that Tucker and Eric Des Lauriers were eliminated.

They reached the Pit Stop last after a very tough night of challenges, mistakes and pressure from the U-Turn.

Before the elimination, the episode started with all teams flying to Athens.

Phil told them they would experience “a little democracy,” which meant they would vote for two teams to slow down.

The votes gave Tucker & Eric one U-Turn, and a second round of voting created a tie, forcing both Jas & Jag and Kyland & Taylor to also receive a U-Turn.

This meant three teams had to complete both sides of the Detour.

The Detour choices were “Music in the Air” or “Olives Everywhere.”

Teams had to either earn 10 euros with a music box or identify 10 types of olives.

Many teams struggled, especially Tucker and Eric, who forgot items and had to run back.

Later, the Road Block required players to memorize the Greek alphabet.

Some racers took many attempts, and the delay caused Tucker and Eric to fall behind.

Even though they tried hard, they arrived last at the Pit Stop and were sent home.

Full breakdown of The Amazing Race Week 9: Athens tasks and U-turn drama

The night began with all teams flying to Athens, the birthplace of democracy.

Phil met them at the airport, which usually means something major is about to happen.

He then told them it would be a live Double U-Turn vote.

Each team had to say out loud who they wanted to slow down.

Tucker and Eric received the most votes first.

The tie between Jas & Jag and Kyland & Taylor forced a second vote, but the second vote was tied again.

As a result, both teams were also U-turned.

The teams then rushed into the first Detour, in “Music in the Air,” they carried a music box, played it on the street, and earned 10 euros from people walking by.

In “Olives Everywhere,” teams had to match olive names to ten types on a table.

Jas & Jag moved quickly through both tasks, becoming the first team to finish the Detour.

They also stayed calm during the boulder push and the Greek alphabet challenge.

Other teams had different struggles.

Kyland & Taylor needed six attempts to finish the olives.

Tucker & Eric kept losing items and falling behind. At the Road Block, players memorized the Greek alphabet symbols.

Some solved it quickly, but Tucker needed ten tries, which cost them precious time.

The final results were:

1st – Jas & Jag

2nd – Jack & Chelsie

3rd – Joseph & Adam

4th – Izzy & Paige

5th – Kyland & Taylor

Last – Tucker & Eric (eliminated)

Why The Amazing Race's Week 9 was important for the race

This episode showed how a Double U-Turn can change everything.

It tested teamwork, memory, and how racers handle stress.

Jas & Jag made history as the first team ever to be U-turned and still win the same leg.

The episode also showed how small mistakes can send strong teams home.

As the season moves forward, every team now knows that one slow moment can end their time on the race.

Stay tuned for more updates.