The Amazing Race 38: Natalie says Kyland and Taylor nearly gave them the express pass

Natalie Negrotti (Image via Getty)

In Season 38 of The Amazing Race, contestants Natalie Negrotti and her sister Stephanie Negrotti revealed that fellow racers Kyland Young and Taylor Hale, who held the Starting Line Express Pass, had initially been prepared to offer Natalie & Stephanie the second pass, before awarding it to another team.

“If Jag and Jas hadn’t given their speech, we would have given you the Express Pass.”



In that moment, Kyland and Taylor confirmed they almost gave the pass to the Negrotti sisters.

Why The Amazing Race 38’s Express Pass almost went to the Negrotti sisters

At the start of The Amazing Race 38, all 13 teams raced through Europe under the guidance of host Phil Keoghan, beginning in the Netherlands and progressing through multiple countries.

Among the season’s twists: the winners of the first task earned two Express Passes, one for themselves and one to give to another team.

Kyland & Taylor won that privilege. During an interview after their elimination, Natalie and Stephanie disclosed how they had campaigned for that second Express Pass at the very beginning of the season.

Natalie recalled:



“When Kyland and Taylor had the Express Pass to give a team, we all got to campaign. Phil gave us a moment.”



Stephanie added:



“Nat was the first to campaign.”



Natalie described her approach:



“I raised my hand so fast. She’s like, ‘Listen, we don’t have an alliance. We don’t know anyone. So if you help us out, you have our undying loyalty.’”



According to an interview with Parade, Natalie and Stephanie said their attempt to secure the pass didn’t go unnoticed, but the outcome favored Jag & Jas Bains instead. Natalie explained:



“And then eventually Jag and Jas gave a really great speech, and whatever happened there, and then they got the Express Pass.”



In the episode’s premiere leg, Kyland and Taylor decided to give Jag & Jas the second Express Pass rather than the Negrotti sisters.

While the sisters did gain a strong alliance—often called the “Trainwreck Alliance” during the season—they were still eliminated in Leg 7, finishing behind several teams.

In the post-elimination interview, Natalie said:



“We were so used to being at the top... So we got a little bit more nervous.”



Stephanie added,



“Under pressure, I don’t communicate. So I’m an overcommunicator. Steph’s an undercommunicator.”



Their revelation about the near-Express Pass offer underscores how alliances and early game positioning in The Amazing Race 38 can pivot on a single decision. Natalie noted,



“So we were also helping and bringing value to our alliance. So they were paying it forward.”



The Negrotti sisters’ insight also gives context to a season that placed extra emphasis on the Express Pass dynamic.

Their campaign for the pass is one of several behind-the-scenes moments The Amazing Race 38 has revealed through cast interviews.

For fans tracking the social game as much as the travel, this disclosure offers a window into how teams argued, lobbied, and made early decisions backstage.

As The Amazing Race 38 continues its European route, the loophole remains: the Express Pass is not just about skipping a task, it’s also about alliances, loyalty pledges, and early momentum.

For Natalie and Stephanie, the “what-if” of nearly securing that express advantage remains a key moment. Natalie summed it up:



“For me, the lesson was to make it more about me, to make sure I could play at my sister’s level and elevate to her level.”



That lesson, she said, came while traveling across Europe, forging the bond with her sister, and vying for advantages like the Express Pass.

The revelation that Kyland and Taylor nearly gave them that pass adds a new layer to the unfolding story of The Amazing Race 38—not just how the teams race, but how they negotiate relationships and power even before the first clue.

Stay tuned for more updates.