Before TikTok fame: What did the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives do? Details explored

The Secret lives of Mormon Wives cast: Miranda McWhorter, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Taylor Frankie Paul, Jennifer Affleck, Whitney Leavitt and Demi Engemann (Image via Getty)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is back with its season 3 that premiered on November 13, 2025, with all 10 episodes streaming on Hulu and Disney+ Hotstar.

MomTok influencers are back again with a lot more drama, dealing with the issues of season 2, along with balancing their fame with career, professional relationships, friendships, and issues with their partners.

The returning cast members include Miranda McWhorter, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Taylor Frankie Paul, Jennifer Affleck, Whitney Leavitt, and Demi Engemann, who will be seen along with their families and husbands.

What started on TikTok as a wholesome corner of content called #MomTok, where a group of Utah-based LDS moms shared parenting tips, faith, and lifestyle videos, quickly turned into one of TikTok's most unexpected scandals.

In 2022, Taylor Frankie Paul, the self-proclaimed creator of the community, exposed a scandal during a livestream where several couples in their group had been soft swinging, which led to her divorce from ex-husband Tate, taking the influencer world by storm.

Now, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives features those original influencers who were just normal housewives and moms of Utah doing a job or work other than making videos before gaining the newfound fame through TikTok.

Here's what The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast members did before making videos on TikTok

1. Jessi Ngatikaura: Salon

Before TikTok fame, Jessi Ngatikaura was already established in the beauty world as an experienced hairstylist and successful entrepreneur, launching her company, JZ Styles, in 2016.

It was a small, family-run salon in Utah that quickly grew into a profitable brand specializing in hair extensions, education, and styling products.

Jessi, known affectionately as the Utah Curl Queen, oversaw everything from client transformations to social media strategy as the co-owner and creative force behind JZ Styles.

2. Jen Affleck: Wedding videographer

Jen Affleck built a creative career behind the camera as a destination wedding videographer before finding fame on TikTok. Jen was already shooting beautiful visuals and emotional stories through her photography before getting cast on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Through her company, Jennifer Affleck Films, she captured love stories across stunning locations from 2021 to 2022, even landing one of her weddings on Martha Stewart Weddings’ official Instagram.

Her eye for storytelling and cinematic flair later translated into the viral videos that made her a MomTok favorite.

3. Whitney Leavitt: Worked at a plastic surgeon’s office

Whitney Leavitt was a lifelong performer with deep roots in dance and a love for the arts. She grew up competing in dance, describing the intensity of the scene as a full “ten” on the Dance Moms scale, and later majored in fine arts with a dance specialization at Brigham Young University. She worked at a plastic surgeon’s office, spent time backpacking through Europe, and even lived in Uganda for several months before serving a Mormon mission in Georgia, where she happened to meet her future husband’s family. Though she had always dreamed of performing professionally and had even aspired to become a Rockette, Whitney has said she never knew where to start or how to find an agent, so her entry into the limelight occurred naturally through social media.

4. Mayci Neeley: Worked for Goldman Sachs

Mayci Neeley built a successful career in communications and social media before she became known as one of the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Having graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in Mass Communications and Media Studies in 2018, she worked behind the scenes managing digital content and strategy for major companies, including Goldman Sachs.

In 2022, Mayci decided to turn her passion for sharing personal stories into a full-time career, becoming a professional content creator.

She launched Babymama, a wellness and nutrition brand for mothers, and began using her online platforms to connect with women navigating motherhood and identity.

By 2025, she became an author with the release of her memoir, Told You So.

5. Layla Taylor: Nanny

Layla is originally from Arizona, who was forming out a life for herself in Utah after converting to Mormonism during high school. She decided to move out on her own after graduation, choosing faith and independence over her father, who wanted her to attend college.

In Utah, she was trained in dental assisting and also worked as a nanny, while making videos on social media when she joined MomTok.

Being a single mom of two, Layla began sharing parts of her life online, including lighthearted videos about parenting, faith, and finding herself again, which quickly grew popular when she was invited by Taylor Frankie Paul to join the MomTok group.

