Landman season 1 recap: Everything to know before season 2 airs

Paramount+’s Landman, created by Taylor Sheridan, premiered its first season on November 14, 2025, and became widely popular among fans and viewers due to its compelling storyline and plot arcs.

The show is set amidst the rugged terrain of West Texas and focuses on the lives of a few billionaires who try to build up their oil businesses and make some quick money from the upcoming oil rigs in the area.

The series is back with a second season on November 16, 2025, and before the grand premiere, let us catch up on everything that happened in season one of the show.

Season 1 is set in Midland, Texas, and one of the main protagonists of the show is Tommy Norris, played by veteran actor Bob Thornton, who is a fixer and a landman by profession for the M-Tex Oil company.

Towards the end of the season, one of the most anticipated plotlines that played out was when M-Tex Oil company’s owner, Monty Miller, ended up succumbing to a sudden heart attack and died. After that incident, Tommy was made the president of the company, and his rise to power was all set to begin. Season 2 of Landman will pick up its storyline from Tommy getting the promotion.

Details explored on everything that happened in season 1 of Landman

During season one of Landman, the protagonist Tommy’s son, Cooper, was shown dropping out of college and leaving his engineering degree midway through, and decided that he wanted to be a part of the oil business in Midland, Texas, and get practical experience by getting his hands dirty and working in the fields.

However, things blew out of proportion for Cooper when on his first day at the oil patch, one of his fellow co-workers accidentally set off an oil well explosion, which tragically killed everyone around Cooper, except him.

Things got difficult for Cooper when the family members of his deceased co-workers began to harass him. Meanwhile, Cooper developed a strong friendship and bond with a woman named Ariana Medina, whose husband called Elvio, died in the explosion. Soon, they got involved with each other romantically, and Elvio’s cousin and friends beat Cooper up so badly that he had to be hospitalized.

Tommy, Cooper’s father, avenged his son's attack and made sure that the main perpetrator of the crime, Manuel, was sent to prison with the help of Sheriff Joeberg. Things kept getting worse when an M-Tex plane, which had been stolen by the local drug cartel gang, crashed with another rival company’s plane, and they filed a lawsuit. During this crisis, Tommy befriended Rebecca Falcone, a ruthless causation lawyer, who helps him out professionally.

Rebecca tried to pay every widow who lost their husband in the explosion, including Ariana, a compensation of $400,000, but Cooper intervened and raised the amount to $1 million.

Much before Monty Miller, the owner, fired him, Cooper left the company. Tommy ended up rekindling his relationship with his former wife, Angela, and they decided to give each other another chance.

Towards the end of season 1 of Landman, with Monty’s health on the decline, he promoted Tommy to the position of vice-president, and after he died, Tommy became president.

