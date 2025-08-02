Paramount officially confirms Landman Season 2 release date with new cast and story details

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: (L-R) James Jordan, Ali Larter, Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore and Jon Hamm attend the "Landman" Tastemaker Screening at the Tate Modern on November 08, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

The wait is almost over. Paramount+ has officially confirmed the release date for Landman Season 2. The show, which explores the high-stakes world of the oil industry in Texas, became a big hit after its first season. Now, fans can mark their calendars as the series gets ready to return.

Along with the release date, Paramount has also shared a few updates about the cast and what viewers can expect from the next chapter. With new faces joining the series and more drama ahead, Season 2 promises to build on the success of the first season.

When will Landman season 2 be released?

Paramount has confirmed that Landman Season 2 will premiere on November 17, 2025. The new season will stream exclusively on Paramount+, just like the first one. Viewers can expect weekly episodes after the premiere.

This release date places the show in a competitive fall schedule, but fans of the series are already excited for its return.

What is Landman about?

Landman is a drama series created by Taylor Sheridan, known for hits like Yellowstone and 1883. The show is based on the "Boomtown" podcast and focuses on the lives of people working in West Texas's oil industry.

The story follows Tommy Norris, played by Billy Bob Thornton, a crisis manager who deals with complicated situations in the oil business. The series shows how power, politics, money, and risk all come together in this high-pressure environment.

What happened in season 1?

Season 1 introduced viewers to the world of oil deals, land ownership, and the complicated relationships between oil companies and local communities. It followed Tommy as he tried to manage problems on the ground while navigating conflicts between corporate interests and people living in oil-rich areas.

The season ended with many loose ends, and fans have been waiting to see how those storylines continue in Season 2.

Who is returning for Landman season 2?

Billy Bob Thornton will return in the lead role as Tommy Norris. He was praised for his performance in the first season and will continue to be the central figure in the story.

Other returning cast members include:

Ali Larter

Michelle Randolph

Jacob Lofland

Their roles from Season 1 will continue to develop as the story moves forward.

New cast members joining Landman season 2

Season 2 will also introduce some new characters. Paramount has confirmed that:

Demi Moore will join the show in a key role

will join the show in a key role Jon Hamm is rumored to appear, although his character details are still under wraps

The addition of new cast members adds more depth and interest to the storyline. It also shows that Landman is expanding its world and introducing new conflicts.

What can fans expect in Landman season 2?

While specific plot details have not been shared, Season 2 will likely pick up where the first season left off. Tommy’s work will continue to bring him into tough situations, and the tension between oil companies and local people is expected to grow.

With new characters and more drama promised, the season will explore deeper issues in the energy world. Taylor Sheridan’s writing is known for showing both sides of a conflict, so fans can expect more emotional and political storytelling.

Landman Season 2 is officially coming on November 17, 2025, and fans have a lot to look forward to. With returning favorites, new cast members, and more intense stories from the world of oil, the series is set to deliver another powerful season.

Stay tuned to Paramount+ for more updates, trailers, and sneak peeks as the release date gets closer.