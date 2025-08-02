‘And Just Like That’ not returning after season 3: Showrunner Michael Patrick King breaks silence on social media

A scene from And Just Like That (Image via X/@AndJustLikeThat)

And Just Like That, the spin-off series of Sex and the City, is scheduled to conclude at the end of season 3. Showrunner Michael Patrick King made the announcement on the official social media platforms, explaining that they refrained from informing viewers so as not to interfere with the third and final season, which will conclude with a two-part finale.

“It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years,” he added.

The follow-up to the award-winning HBO series brings back original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon to reprise their roles. Two recent arrivals are Sarita Choudhury and Nicole Ari Parker.

One of HBO's first original series to achieve high ratings, Sex and the City delved into the dating lives of four women in New York City. The show went on to win seven Emmys and eight Golden Globes. It was followed by two successful films, but the second was criticized, and the third was eventually shelved due to rumors that Kim Cattrall would not be in it. Later, Cattrall had a one-season appearance on And Just Like That.

Season three premiere ratings were down 62% from the first season and 7% from the second, according to Samba.

What is the plot of And Just Like That?

And Just Like That… is a sequel to Sex and the City, developed by Michael Patrick King, continuing the stories of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), and their evolving friendships in New York City more than a decade later. The show resumes shortly after Carrie's husband, Mr. Big, passes away in the premiere from a heart attack, leaving her devastated and forcing her to sell their apartment and start over.

As Miranda navigates her sexuality and midlife, she starts dating Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), while Charlotte comes to terms with her daughter's non-binary identity and strikes a balance between her support system and family obligations. In season 2, Carrie is reintroduced to Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), who evokes both sentimentality and emotional nuance. Season 3 delves deeper into Miranda's quest for self-discovery and examines Carrie's transformation as a fiction writer. It debuted on May 29, 2025.

The story focuses on a variety of generational, cultural, and emotional topics, such as Miranda's audacious romantic decisions, Carrie's creative blossoming, and Charlotte's role as a mother. The finale features guest actors like Rosie O'Donnell in addition to returning favorites Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury) and Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker), underscoring the series' slow transition from romantic comedy to character-driven, emotionally charged dramedy.

Where to watch And Just Like That?

And Just Like That…, including Seasons 1–3, is only accessible on Max (previously HBO Max) in the United States, where it is streamed as a component of HBO's premium content library. New episodes of Season 3 have been airing every Thursday at 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT since its May 29, 2025, premiere. The season will end with a special two-part conclusion on August 14, 2025.

The following plans are available for viewers to subscribe to Max:

Basic with Ads – $9.99/month (or $99.99/year), includes full series access in Full HD on two devices, with commercial breaks

– $9.99/month (or $99.99/year), includes full series access in Full HD on two devices, with commercial breaks Standard (No Ads) – $16.99/month (or $169.99/year), offers an ad-free experience in Full HD, streaming on two devices simultaneously

– $16.99/month (or $169.99/year), offers an ad-free experience in Full HD, streaming on two devices simultaneously Premium (No Ads + 4K) – $20.99/month (or $209.99/year), providing Ultra HD (4K) with HDR, spatial audio, and up to four concurrent streams

