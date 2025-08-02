Cody and Madison win first challenge as Perfect Match season 3 kicks off with new couples

Perfect Match host Nick Lachey (Image via Getty)

Perfect Match season 3 premiered on Netflix on August 1, 2025, with its first six episodes dropping together.

The reality dating show returned with a fresh set of singles from across the Netflix reality universe, including contestants from Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Ultimatum, Siesta Key, and more.

Hosted by Nick Lachey, the season began with contestants arriving at the villa and preparing for their first round of games, matches, and eliminations.

The first episode, titled Let’s Puck, focused on initial introductions and a light-hearted game to form the first set of pairs.

The episode ended with a cliffhanger, as new singles were about to join the villa. It also featured the season’s first compatibility challenge, which tested teamwork and physical chemistry.

By the end of the episode, Madison and Cody had emerged as the winning couple and earned a romantic date and strategic power.

Their decision at the boardroom introduced two more contestants and shaped the early dynamics of the season.

Singles arrive and partner up after puck challenge in Perfect Match season 3





The first episode of Perfect Match season 3 opened with the arrival of singles at the villa.

The initial four cast members were Sandy (The Ultimatum), AD (Love Is Blind), Louis, and Cody. They were soon joined by Lucy (Too Hot to Handle), Madison (Love Is Blind), Ollie (Love Is Blind UK), and Daniel (Dated & Related).

Juliette (Siesta Key) and Clayton (The Bachelor) arrived shortly after, completing the group.

Contestant Lucy remarked,

“I’m so excited. Could meet my husband. They could literally be right there,” reflecting the hope many participants shared as they entered the villa.

Once everyone had arrived, host Nick Lachey introduced the first group activity. Each contestant had to draw a puck with a fellow participant’s face from a jar and drop it down a board.

Whichever activity the puck landed on had to be performed by the drawn pair.

After the puck challenge, Nick announced that everyone would need to choose a partner by the end of the night. The first official pairs of the season were:

Lucy and Daniel

AD and Ollie

Sandy and Louis

Madison and Cody

Juliette and Clayton

The first episode of Perfect Match ended day one with these five pairs locked in and ready for the upcoming compatibility challenge.

Madison and Cody win challenge, enter boardroom and shake up the villa in Perfect Match

Day two began with the season’s first compatibility challenge, introduced again by host Nick Lachey in Perfect Match.

He described it as “a fun little game, Locking Lips,” where couples had to use only their mouths to move kissing cards across a pool on a raft and back into their designated container.

Lachey explained,

“It’s a race to see which couple can navigate their raft from this end to that end,” adding that the activity would test the contestants’ physical connection.

Madison and Cody won the challenge by completing the task before any other pair. Their win earned them a date and a visit to the Boardroom, where they were presented with four new singles.

The duo had the power to choose one male and one female contestant to enter the villa and pair up with an existing participant.

They picked Carrington to match with Juliette and allowed Madison herself to go on a date with the incoming contestant, Freddie (Love Is Blind UK). Cody later explained,

“Obviously, Madison chose herself to go on a date,” while announcing the boardroom decisions to the rest of the group.

Both new couples, Juliette and Carrington, Madison and Freddie, were seen getting ready for their dates as the episode ended, setting up more drama for the next episode of Perfect Match.

Stay tuned for more updates.