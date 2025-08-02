General Hospital recap: What happened on August 1, 2025?

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On the August 1, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Jason seeks answers about Britt and stuns Anna with his theory that Britt may still be alive. Meanwhile, at the Metro Court Pool, relationships and suspicions collide as Kristina connects with Marco, Emma plots against Dalton, and Dante gathers intel from Danny.

Across town, Lucas confides in Felicia about his conflict with Sonny, while Sonny faces off with Alexis about Kristina and Marco.

Elsewhere, Jack assigns Joss and Vaughn a covert mission in Europe, sending them undercover as a married couple.

At the Five Poppies’ resort, Britt pushes back against her confinement under Pascal’s watch. However, she is unaware that her confrontation may expose her to Jason.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on August 1, 2025

In the latest General Hospital episode, at the Metro Court Pool, Kristina arrives expecting to meet Cody but instead runs into Dante. While they talk, Dante keeps an eye on Gio and Emma across the deck.

Kristina suggests inviting Gio over, but Dante declines, not wanting to interfere in Gio’s work.

Soon after, Marco arrives, and Kristina strikes up a conversation with him. When Marco removes his sunglasses, Kristina sees the damage to his face and asks what happened.

He repeats the story he told the police about having had an accident the morning of Natalia’s memorial. They talk about his mother, and Kristina expresses gratitude for how Natalia supported her during a difficult time.

Nearby, Emma is planning to approach Dalton and return a flip-flop that her dog stole. Gio warns her she is coming on too strong, but she brushes it off and says she is just being friendly.

Meanwhile, Dante questions Danny about the woman from the airport surveillance footage. Danny confirms he saw her at the pool and that she tipped him generously.

He recalls that she was carrying a backpack that did not match her outfit. Dante praises Danny’s eye for detail and learns that Dalton handed the backpack to the woman, Greta.

Emma returns Dalton’s sandal and offers to help him if Joss cannot handle her workload. Dante watches the exchange closely.

At Anna’s, Jason visits to ask if Britt could still be alive. He explains that while Britt was supposedly cremated, the funeral home has no record of her cremation.

He tells Anna he saw Britt in Paris and suspects she may have survived via an antidote. Though Jason wants to investigate further, Anna advises him to let Britt go, believing that if Britt faked her death, it was to spare her loved ones from seeing her decline.

At the hospital, Lucas asks Felicia for advice about dealing with Sonny. He feels conflicted after what Sonny did to Marco and considers stepping back from Carly, who accused him of being blinded by his feelings for Marco.

Felicia encourages Lucas to fight for his relationship with Marco, but not let Sonny come between him and Carly.

Elsewhere, Alexis confronts Sonny about kidnapping Marco and dragging Kristina into his feud with Sidwell. Sonny denies responsibility for the fire and insists Alexis should have more faith in their daughter.

At the Five Poppies’ resort in Croatia, Britt demands to leave, but Pascal refuses, citing her medical condition. When Pascal calls Jason under the guise of being a hotel manager, Britt storms into the room, and Jason hears her voice, confirming she is alive.

Later, Jack reassigns Joss and Vaughn to the resort operation, giving them new identities and fake wedding rings, sending them undercover as a couple to investigate the data trail.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.