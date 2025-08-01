Who is Aunt Stella on General Hospital? A closer look at her character and storyline

A still of Stella Henry from General Hospital (Image via YouTube- Geeral Hospital)

On the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Aunt Stella, that is Stella Henry, is the aunt of Curtis Ashford and the great-aunt of TJ Ashford. The character of Stella Henry was introduced in 2017 by Vernee Watson and has since been a part of some central story arcs. Her character appears on the show in a recurring capacity. Though she appears a strong-headed woman, she is a caring woman who also wants the best for her close ones.

In the recent episodes of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Aunt Stella was seen with Curtis, talking about the recent breakup between Trina and Kai.

Here’s everything to know about the character of Aunt Stella and her current storyline on General Hospital

Since she arrived in Port Charles in 2017, Aunt Stella Henry has been a fierce and loyal family member. The character of Stella was first introduced as the overprotective aunt of Curtis Ashford. Immediately, she became an obstacle in the romance between Curtis and Jordan Ashford, a Police Commissioner. Stella blamed Jordan for the death of her other nephew, Tommy Ashford. Her initial storyline involved Stella's deeply seated beliefs and her unwavering security in her family. However, as the layers of her character were peeled back, the audience understood her actions better.

However, over time on General Hospital, she came to accept and even embrace Jordan. During her tenure, Stella has been at the center of several decisive family narratives. She is a confidant of her great-nephew, T.J. One of her major story arcs involved the shocking revelation of T.J.’s biological father. It also provided a touching moment of vulnerability to the character known for its strength.

While her family relationships have been the origin of her character, Stella has also formed a significant friendship with quite a few members of Port Charles. In her current story arc, she was seen confronting Curtis about his article, which he published after the death of Natalia Ramirez. She opened up about how she feels that he laid out the points that not only bring down Sonny Corinthos but also Laura Collins. Aunt Stella wanted to know why he really published those articles, specifically targeting Sonny. However, Curtis couldn’t actually reveal the real reason, that is, Drew threatening him.

Further, in the recent episode of General Hospital, Aunt Stella was seen questioning Curtis again. This time she came into his office, wanting to know the real reason behind the breakup of Trina and Kai. Though Curtis didn’t really give out the real reason, he added that the two might have just grown apart, and she should give her some privacy on the matter. However, she didn’t buy his “grow apart” story, but mentioned that the two separating is a big mistake.

Here’s all about Vernee Watson, the actor behind the character

Vernee Watson is a celebrated actress, author, and acting coach. She was born on September 28, 1949, in New York City. The actress won the Daytime Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series in 2019 and 2018, respectively, for her portrayal of Stella Henry on General Hospital.

Apart from portraying the character of Stella Henry on the daytime soap opera General Hospital, the actress has been a part of other famous entertainment projects like Young Sheldon, The Big Bang Theory, Desperate Housewives, The Young and the Restless, Love and War, and a few more.

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu