When did Mickey Madden leave Maroon 5? Former bassist's wife accuses him of assault after she confronted him over s*xting with teens

Mickey Madden during a Maroon 5 concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Former Maroon 5 member Mickey Madden has been accused of allegedly s*xting teenagers in a domestic violence restraining order filed by his wife, Kate Bowman. Citing the legal documents filed on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, TMZ relayed that he allegedly physically assaulted her when confronted about the messages.

Mickey was the original bassist for Maroon 5. He helped form the band, then called Kara's Flowers, alongside Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, and Ryan Dusick in 1994. He ultimately left the group in 2020 after being arrested over allegations of domestic violence.

Per the filing, Madden and Bowman have been married for nearly five years. A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge granted Bowman a temporary restraining order a day after the filing.

Kate Bowman claims Mickey Madden has entered a "s*x addiction rehabilitation program"

In her filing, Kate Bowman claimed the incident went down on July 21. She received a message from a teenage girl alerting her of Mickey Madden's alleged inappropriate texts. According to Billboard, he reportedly sent messages to "at least two high school girls," some of which included "fantasies" about "r*ping" one of them. The filing read:

"I am completely traumatized by the discovery that respondent has been engaging in behavior with high school girls that is probably criminal."

Per the legal documents, Bowman confronted Madden, who initially denied the allegations. This prompted her to ask him to hand over his phone. According to the filing, he refused and allegedly deleted evidence from his phone.

During their conversation, she grabbed the phone away from her husband. She claimed Mickey Madden "became enraged" as a result, adding:

"He put both his arms around my body around my abdomen and arms to restrain me. He then slammed my body against the marble kitchen counter. I felt pain in my hip and waist area. He shoved me to the ground and was out of his mind. I landed on my knees."

Per Bowman's filing, Madden continued to scream at her, asking for his phone. She described his actions as "insane," noting that he became a "completely different person" with "uncontrollable anger."

As she fled her home, Mickey Madden reportedly chased after her, barefoot and in his underwear, per TMZ. Catching up to her, he shoved her against a metal gate. Bowman claimed to have escaped his grasp, running down the street when he "slammed" her into a rock wall. Per the legal filing, she eventually managed to hide in between cars and go through the messages.

Quoting Bowman's legal documents, Billboard wrote:

"I was absolutely disgusted to be reading his texts about r*ping her and horrendous other details. His Cash App showed he was paying them as well, in exchange for s*xual content and s*xual acts."

Per the filing, Bowman left her home and went over to a friend's place. Since then, Mickey Madden has reportedly entered a "s*x addiction rehabilitation program" and even apologized to his wife. Bowman included screenshots of text messages from her husband. In one of his alleged messages, the musician wrote:

"Please forgive me. This all felt like a private and fake harmless fantasy it has no bearing on real life at all. I am so ashamed and so sorry can you please come back and talk to me in person."

Elsewhere in the document, she claimed Mickey Madden had been financially controlling her during their marriage. However, Bowman alleged that she has since gotten a job and prepaid for an apartment where he can stay while she stays at their shared home. Bowman claimed she was terrified of Madden, even expressing concern he would retaliate over her legal action.

A judge granted a restraining order against Mickey Madden, ordering him to not contact his wife and stay 100 yards away from Bowman and their home. Further, the order to entirely move out of the home would be decided over a court hearing.

Mickey Madden has not publicly commented on the development.