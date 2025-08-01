Rumors swirl around Jeremy Strong joining The Social Network 2 as Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg

The Big Short © Paramount Pictures

The possibility that Jeremy Strong will play Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network 2 has made headlines in the movie business. Deadline and Variety state that the actor, best known for his role in Succession, is the top choice to play the founder of Facebook. There hasn't been an official offer yet, but sources say that Strong is the best choice to play the tech mogul in the sequel to the Oscar-winning movie from 2010.

The Social Network 2 will reportedly focus on a much more modern angle, different from its predecessor. The sequel is based on a series of investigative reports by Jeff Horowitz for The Wall Street Journal, called The Facebook Files.

These articles revealed some controversial internal practices at Facebook and its role in shaping societal issues.

While The Social Network explored Facebook’s humble beginnings at Harvard, this sequel will delve into the more recent and troubling history of the company.

Themes will include Facebook’s involvement in political events, such as the January 6th U.S. Capitol attack, and the effect its algorithms have had on mental health, particularly among teenagers.

Although The Social Network 2 will not be a straightforward sequel, it will continue to explore the tech giant’s impact on the world. Sorkin’s script will follow the reporting done by Horowitz and dive deep into the ramifications of Facebook’s unchecked growth.

The sequel is expected to have the controversies surrounding Mark Zuckerberg’s leadership and the allegations made against the platform regarding misinformation, censorship, and its broader influence on global politics.

The Social Network 2: Plot and themes

The Social Network 2 will be a follow-up, not a direct continuation of the first film’s events. The sequel is based on a series of Wall Street Journal articles by Jeff Horowitz called The Facebook Files.

These pieces exposed internal Facebook practices, including the company’s alleged role in the January 6th U.S. Capitol riot and its effects on the mental health of teenagers.

The sequel will also touch on Facebook’s algorithm tuning and the platform’s divisive content. The Facebook Files investigation paints Facebook in a harsh light and makes this sequel likely to be filled with intense drama, intrigue, and political implications.

In 2024, on The Town podcast, Sorkin mentioned,



"Facebook has been, among other things, tuning its algorithm to promote the most divisive material possible. There is supposed to be a constant tension at Facebook between growth and integrity – there isn’t."

The Social Network recap

The Social Network (2010), directed by David Fincher and written by Aaron Sorkin (based on The Accidental Billionaires by Ben Mezrich, 2009), tells the story of how Facebook started. It focuses on the complicated relationship between Mark Zuckerberg and his ex-best friend, Eduardo Saverin.

The movie starts with Zuckerberg breaking up with his girlfriend. He then plans to make the Facemash website, where students can rate how attractive women are. His invention quickly goes viral.

However, with the growing troubles, Zuckerberg is put on academic probation.

At the same time, the Winklevoss twins ask Zuckerberg for help making their social network, Harvard Connection. Zuckerberg agrees, but he starts working on his own project, which he eventually calls TheFacebook.

As the site becomes more popular, Zuckerberg starts to push away his early partners, including Saverin is eventually ousted from the company due to a business disagreement. The movie tells the story of Zuckerberg's rise to fame and the lawsuits that came after it.

Even though Facebook is doing well, Zuckerberg is being sued by both Saverin and the Winklevoss twins, who say he stole their ideas. At the end of the movie, Zuckerberg is the youngest self-made billionaire.

However, he is alone because of his past relationships. He thinks about how his ambition has affected his personal life.

