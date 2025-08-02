How many episodes does Wednesday 2 have? Details explored

Cast members of Wednesday season 2 (Image via Getty)

Wednesday season 2, the upcoming installment of the Netflix series created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, is set to premiere on August 6, 2025. The season will be released in two parts, with the second arriving on September 3, 2025. The latest addition to the classic Addams Family franchise, the series centers around the young Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), who does her schooling at Nevermore Academy.

Similar to the first season, Wednesday season 2 comprises eight episodes. However, since the season is divided into two installments, fans will only be able to stream the first four episodes in August, and will have to wait for a month to get to the series finale.

According to Netflix, the titular character finds herself in another mayhem-filled year, where she uses her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm to tackle new bone-chilling supernatural mysteries.



“Wednesday goes into this season thinking she knows Nevermore,” co-creators, showrunners, and executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar told Netflix’s Tudum in an interview. “But as soon as she returns, nothing happens the way she’s expecting. She thinks she’s going to be in control, that she knows where all the bodies are buried, but she doesn’t. Nothing is what it seems in Season 2.”



Complete list of episodes of Wednesday season 2

Wednesday season 2 comprises eight episodes, split into two parts on Netflix. For American viewers to see the show, they must have a Netflix subscription plan:

Episode No. Episode Name Release Date 1 Here We Woe Again August 6, 2025 2 The Devil You Woe August 6, 2025 3 Call of the Woe August 6, 2025 4 If These Woes Could Talk August 6, 2025 5 TBD September 3, 2025 6 TBD September 3, 2025 7 TBD September 3, 2025 8 TBD September 3, 2025

Exploring the plot of Wednesday season 2

Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) returns to Nevermore Academy in Season 2 after spending a summer developing her psychic skills, only to discover that they are now malfunctioning at crucial times.

Wednesday promises to stop the disaster at all means after seeing her roommate Enid Sinclair in a prophetic vision that foretells her own death. As the Kansas City Scalper (Haley Joel Osment), a new stalker-like serial killer, starts focusing on her acquaintances, she must use her faulty visions and razor-sharp wit to identify the murderer.

In addition to Joanna Lumley, Crystal Fowl, Thandiwe Newton, and other guest stars, the season introduces Barry Dort (Steve Buscemi), the new principal of Nevermore, as well as Lady Gaga as the mysterious instructor Rosaline Rotwood.

Wednesday is now a reluctant local legend, and the horror-driven plot shifts from romance to supernatural stakes and family secrets. Pugsley now joins the academy, and the Addams legacy goes in unexpected directions.

How to watch Wednesday season 2

Wednesday season 2 streams exclusively on Netflix in the United States, released in two parts.

Standard with Ads ($6.99/month) : This is the most affordable option, offering 1080p Full HD streaming quality. It allows streaming on 2 devices at the same time but includes advertisements.

: This is the most affordable option, offering 1080p Full HD streaming quality. It allows streaming on 2 devices at the same time but includes advertisements. Standard ($15.49/month) : Ad-free streaming in Full HD (1080p), with support for 2 simultaneous streams and the ability to download content on 2 devices.

: Ad-free streaming in Full HD (1080p), with support for 2 simultaneous streams and the ability to download content on 2 devices. Premium ($22.99/month): The top-tier plan features Ultra HD (4K) and HDR quality, spatial audio, streaming on 4 devices simultaneously, and downloads on up to 6 devices.

