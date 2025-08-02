The Young and the Restless recap: What happened on August 1, 2025?

The Young and the Restless airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@ Y&R INSIDER)

On the August 1, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless, tensions run high for Jack, Billy, Phyllis, and Tessa with Cane's return to Genoa City. At the Abbott mansion, Billy informs Jack that he plans to sever their business ties and partner with Cane, leaving Jack concerned about the risks.

Meanwhile, Diane and Phyllis reignite their rivalry in a confrontation at Crimson Lights, with Phyllis dropping hints about Cane’s ambitious takeover plans. Later, Phyllis tells those details to Daniel, revealing her involvement with Cane’s scheme.

At the park, Daniel offers comfort to a struggling Tessa, who admits the emotional toll of parenting without Mariah. Back at Society, Jack and Diane reflect on the potential fallout if Billy commits to Cane’s agenda, while Billy and Phyllis discuss shifting power dynamics.

Everything that happened on The Young and the Restless on August 1, 2025

In Friday's The Young and the Restless, Jack and Diane return home, still fuming over Victor’s use of Audra to seduce Kyle. Jack warns that Audra’s recklessness will cost her everything, while Diane notes that a woman with nothing to lose can be dangerous.

Their conversation is interrupted by Billy, who informs Jack that he is ending their business partnership. Billy reveals that Cane is considering buying out his interests in Abbott Communications. Jack is skeptical, citing Cane’s history of deception and warning Billy about placing his trust in the wrong person. Billy insists it is time to separate business from family and confirms he’s willing to take a gamble.

At Crimson Lights, Diane encounters Phyllis. Diane mocks Phyllis’ involvement with Cane, suggesting he now sees through her. Phyllis retorts that Cane cannot get enough of her. The exchange escalates when Diane accuses Phyllis of stepping over bodies for business.

Phyllis fires back, pointing out Diane’s past of faking her own death. Both women accuse each other of hypocrisy, and Diane warns Phyllis about becoming Cane’s next casualty.

At the park, Tessa struggles to keep Aria entertained as she adjusts to parenting without Mariah. Daniel arrives and helps by offering Aria some gummies. Tessa confides that she has been crying herself to sleep and feeling like a single mom.

Daniel comforts her, drawing shapes in the clouds and offering encouraging words. As they bond, Tessa places a hand on his arm, complimenting his kindness. Daniel mentions a surprise guitar lesson, accidentally calls it a “date,” and awkwardly tries to take it back. Tessa invites him and Aria to go somewhere else first.

Back at Crimson Lights, Diane warns Phyllis again, just as Daniel, Tessa, and Aria arrive. Diane walks away to the patio while Phyllis glares at her. Tessa drops something inside, prompting a rare moment of warmth between her and Diane, who helps her and offers crayons meant for Harrison. They share a heartfelt exchange, with Diane reassuring Tessa that she is doing her best.

Later at Society, Phyllis spills Cane’s secret to Daniel, that Cane is planning to take over all the major companies in Genoa City. She claims she will help him do it. Daniel is skeptical and concerned, especially after learning Billy is also involved. Phyllis insists Cane is only using Billy.

Outside on the patio, Jack tells Diane that Billy wants him involved for unclear reasons, and Diane shares that Phyllis is also backing Cane. Jack sees red flags everywhere and worries about the consequences if Billy fully aligns with Cane. Inside, Tessa comforts Aria, assuring her that even moms make mistakes but always love their children.

Catch The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.