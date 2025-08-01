The Young and the Restless recap: What happened on July 31, 2025?

The Young and the Restless airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@ Y&R INSIDER)

On the July 31, 2025 episode of The Young and the Restless, Claire pushes back against Victoria and Victor's wishes by prioritizing Kyle, while Victor remains frustrated with her decision. At the Abbott house, Jack warns Kyle about the consequences of hiding his interaction with Audra from Claire.

Meanwhile, Nate and Audra mourn Damian’s death and discuss Amy’s grief, though Kyle continues to question Audra’s business dealings. At the ranch, the Newmans reunite to support Victoria and Claire through Cole’s loss, and Sharon confronts Nick about their unexpected kiss. As tensions linger and secrets remain buried, both the Newmans and Abbotts brace for whatever comes next.

Everything that happened on The Young and the Restless on July 31, 2025

On The Young and the Restless on Thursday, July 31, 2025, Victoria tells Claire that Victor has summoned the family to the main house. Claire insists on seeing Kyle first, despite her mother’s warnings that Victor will not take it well. She refuses to change her mind, saying if Victor truly cares about family, he will understand.

At the Abbott mansion, Kyle, Jack, and Diane settle back in. Diane is eager to see Harrison, though disappointed their honeymoon was derailed. Jack warns that Cane has not revealed his full agenda yet, so they should not let their guard down. Kyle heads out to meet Claire, while Jack and Diane discuss the potential fallout of Kyle’s involvement with Audra. Diane worries Claire will not react well once she learns the truth.

Over at the Newman ranch, Nick, Sharon, Victor, and Nikki arrive home from France. Sharon reflects on her grief over Chance’s death, while Victor stresses the importance of family unity. When Victoria arrives, she expresses heartbreak over losing Cole. Victor acknowledges Cole was a good man and regrets not making peace with him.

Victoria is touched by his words. Nick comforts his sister and promises to always be there for her. At the Society, Nate meets with Audra. They mourn Damian’s death and discuss Amy’s grief. Nate admits he regrets not being there for his brother’s final days and shares how he had plans for them to grow closer. Audra reassures him and promises her support.

Jack and Diane arrive at Society, offering their condolences to Nate. Diane keeps her distance from Audra, and once seated, she and Jack talk about returning to normal life. Jack floats the idea of teaming up with Cane to shift Victor’s attention away from Kyle. Diane is surprised, but intrigued by the possibility.

In Chancellor Park, Claire and Kyle reunite with an emotional embrace. Kyle avoids sharing the full truth about his trip, saying it is not the right time. Claire senses something is off, but does not press him. They are soon joined by Nate and Audra, and the group exchanges awkward greetings. Kyle questions Audra about Vibrante’s investor troubles, but she brushes him off.

After the others walk away, Nate grows suspicious of Audra’s evasiveness. Back at the ranch, Victor continues to express frustration over Claire choosing Kyle over family. Victoria defends her daughter, and Claire finally arrives, embracing Victor and the rest of the Newmans. The family rallies around her for Cole’s memorial.

Before the episode ends, Sharon quietly asks Nick if they are ever going to talk about their kiss. He suggests they wait to see if it happens again.

Catch The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.