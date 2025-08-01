"Don’t hide in your 50s": Heidi Klum opens up about aging, marriage, and Project Runway return

Project Runway returning judge Heidi Klum (Image via Getty)

Project Runway returns on July 31, 2025, with the Season 21 premiere on Freeform, Hulu, and Disney+.

Ahead of the show’s return, Heidi Klum gave an exclusive interview to People magazine on July 28, where she spoke about coming back to Project Runway and shared personal stories about her marriage, being a mother, and how she feels about getting older.

Klum will join judges Nina Garcia and Christian Siriano on the panel again, with Law Roach coming in as the new judge.

She also talked about her life at home, raising four children, her relationship with her husband Tom Kaulitz, and how she tries to live with confidence as she gets older. Klum said she doesn’t let age decide how she lives her life or what she can or can’t do, adding,

“Don’t hide in your 50s.”

Her return to Project Runway is part of what she described as continuing to enjoy life fully, both on and off screen.

Heidi Klum is back on the Project Runway with familiar faces and renewed energy

Klum said coming back to Project Runway felt easy, especially with familiar faces like Nina Garcia and Christian Siriano. She also said Law Roach was a great addition and that the new team made the show feel fresh.

She shared that she missed being part of something creative and still gets excited seeing new designs from young talent.

Looking back, Klum said she started with catalog modeling because it paid well, even though it wasn’t seen as high fashion. Her big break came in 1998 with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, which later led to her work with Victoria’s Secret.

She also said she puts a lot of effort into her shows and called herself a “workaholic” who likes being involved in every part of the process.

“My fashion heart still goes crazy when I see something fabulous,” she said.

She also spoke about her home life and how she enjoys having her children around. Her sons often barbecue in the backyard, and she likes when the house is full.

“For me, it’s always the more, the merrier,” she said.

Project Runway judge Heidi Klum on balancing love, parenting, and growing older

In the interview, Klum talked about her relationship with musician Tom Kaulitz, whom she married in 2019. She shared that they met at a party she almost skipped.

Klum said their relationship gave her a fresh start and helped her let go of past comparisons.

She explained that Kaulitz asked to be treated as himself, not as someone to be measured against her previous relationships. Klum said she appreciated his honesty and chose to give the relationship a chance with an open mind.

“Don’t do this to me, because I’m not this person. I have to have a fair chance,” Kaulitz told her early in the relationship.

The couple enjoy spending time together, even doing things like shopping for lingerie. Klum said he likes being involved and supports her choices.

Klum also talked about raising her four children. She said her kids are used to her openness about the body and that they’ve grown up in a home where being comfortable in your skin is normal. She faced criticism after doing a lingerie campaign with her daughter Leni, but said they both felt fine about it.

“I’m proud of my daughter. She’s fine with me like that,” Klum said.

On aging, Klum said she accepts both the changes and the choices people make to feel good. She said she supports cosmetic treatments like Botox but also believes in aging with confidence.

