Who is KSI? TikToker sparks backlash over smearing her Labubu doll's face with black paint and naming it after the English influencer

A popular TikToker is facing backlash for smearing her Labubu doll's face with black paint and calling it the KSI Labubu. Lilzbullsofficial, also known as The Jungle Pups, went viral initially for making satirical TikToks for the Labubu trend.

Her 24-karat Labubu TikTok went viral, garnering more than 44 million views and nearly four million likes. Currently, she has over 670,000 followers on TikTok. After her video went viral, she made more videos on the topic, where she mocked the craze surrounding the dolls.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji, is a professional boxer, as well as a content creator and influencer.

The British man is part of The Sidemen, a group of British content creators who make lengthy challenge videos.

KSI is also the founder and co-owner of multiple brands. He founded Prime, a popular energy drink brand, with Logan Paul. Last year, he collaborated with Logan Paul and Mr. Beast to launch Lunchly, a line of lunch kits for children.

The Jungle Pups has deleted her TikTok video after KSI's fans called her out in the comment section. It was reuploaded on X by the user @NATERERUN, where it garnered more than 60,000 likes.

Just watched this lady ruined her TikTok career in 60 seconds

Netizens stated that the TikToker speedran her online career by trying to do "outrageous" things.

"We make hungry, desperate people famous over nothing and then wonder why their hunger is not to refine themselves, but to be as outrageous as possible. It's speedrunning controversy on purpose," one netizen wrote.

"Wasn't her whole thing to begin with being rage bait? but yeah this is too far," another netizen added.

"This is not looking good, why will you even post this ?" another user wrote.

Netizens continued to call out the woman, saying she did Blackface with the Labubu doll. One user (@htafls) said that The Jungle Pups tried to become relevant and "drag" her viral moment.

"Maybe it's just bc im from the south but not only the blackface labubu but that it's hung from a brown tag is what gets me the most... like this is an INSANE thing to even think of doing," one X user wrote.

"Why is it EVERYONE ??? what happened to normal people with brains and a conscious ?? like HOW did she think this was okay ??" another user added.

"See what happens when u try to drag a viral moment on," one user commented.

More details on KSI, the boxer and influencer who was trolled with the Labubu doll

KSI has three active YouTube channels: KSI, KSI Music, and Sidemen. The British YouTuber is part of four more channels:

MoreSidemen, SidemenReacts, SidemenShorts, and Side+, where the YouTubers showcase behind-the-scenes moments and react to moments from Sidemen videos.

In March 2025, KSI withdrew from his boxing match with Dillon Danis due to health reasons. The game was supposed to take place at Misfits Boxing 21 in Manchester, England.

On March 21, 2025, KSI released a statement, saying that he got a cold, and his body was too weak to fight.

KSI has not responded to the Labubu video as of now.