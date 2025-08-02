"We don't like to have things cloud our judgment" - Trump reasons why it's difficult to pardon Diddy despite getting along with him in the past

Donald Trump (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Donald Trump has shared that pardoning Sean "Diddy" Combs would be "difficult" because the rapper has spoken out against him during his presidential campaign.

Combs's sex trafficking and racketeering trial was highly covered by the media this year. In May 2025, Donald Trump said in the Oval Office that he was considering looking into the matter, when reporters asked him if he was planning to pardon Diddy, the President shared that there was a possibility that he might.

At the end of the trial, Combs was cleared of all the major charges. He was found guilty of two minor charges, transportation for prostitution. The rapper is currently in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting his sentence, which is scheduled for October 3, 2025.

According to CBS News' report dated August 1, 2025, Combs is expected to serve a prison term of 21 to 27 months. On Friday, Newsmax asked Trump his stance on Diddy's trial and whether he would pardon the rapper.

Calling Combs "half-innocent," the President stated that he didn't know him very well. However, when they interacted years ago at parties, they "got along" great. Trump then said that pardoning him would be "difficult" as the rapper was "hostile" towards him when he ran for office.

Donald Trump said that Combs made "terrible statements," and while he doesn't want it to "cloud" his judgement, it makes pardoning the rapper "more difficult." When the interviewer asked if the pardon is completely off the table, the President said no.

"It's hard you know, we're human beings and we don't like to have things cloud our judgement. But when you knew someone and you were fine then you run for office, and he made some terrible statements. I don't know, it makes it more difficult," Trump stated.

Newsmax: Sean Diddy Combs. Would you consider pardoning him?



Trump: Well, he was essentially, I guess, sort of half innocent.



What?



pic.twitter.com/IXBzyoTukI — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) August 2, 2025

What has Sean "Diddy" Combs said about Donald Trump?

In 2020, during the presidential election, Combs launched Our Black Party, a political party that focused on the African-American community and its needs.

He endorsed Joe Biden and appeared on Revolt's YouTube channel. He discussed politics with Charlamagne Tha God, stating that he believed Donald Trump, as the US President, would not be suitable for the country. Combs said that Trump would allegedly start a "race war" in America and divide the citizens.

"If Trump gets elected, I really do believe in my heart there'll be a race war," Combs said.

In another part of the interview, Diddy told Charlamagne Tha God that White people who share similar opinions as Donald Trump should be "banished," saying their thinking is "dangerous."

"White men like Trump need to be banished. That way of thinking it's real dangerous," he said.

Diddy's old statements resurfaced after 50 Cent posted the clips on his Instagram in June 2025. 50 Cent has publicly feuded with Sean "Diddy" Combs for decades.

When he heard that Trump was considering pardoning the rapper, 50 Cent announced on his Instagram that he would bring up all the things Combs has said about Trump over the years.