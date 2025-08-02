JaNa Craig reflects on feuds and friendships in Love Island: Beyond the Villa

JaNa Craig from Love Island: Beyond the Villa (Image via Getty)

Love Island: Beyond the Villa cast member JaNa Craig reflected on her experience in the spinoff during an exclusive interview with Elite Daily published on August 1, 2025.

The 28-year-old reality star discussed the bond she shares with her fellow Powerpuff Gang (PPG) members Leah Kateb and Serena Page, addressed her past with Connor Newsum.

She shared her thoughts on whether Season 7 Islanders should join a potential second season of the Peacock series.

The spinoff follows several Love Island USA Season 6 contestants as they navigate their lives post-villa in Los Angeles.

From career moves to friendship challenges, the series offers a behind-the-scenes look at how relationships evolve outside of the show’s usual dating format.

JaNa opened up about key moments featured in the series, including tensions between Olivia Walker and Kaylor Martin and her efforts to mediate between the two.

She also commented on the absence of Rob Rausch from the cast and her views on expanding the lineup in future seasons.

“Respectfully, I feel like Season 6 made such a statement in the world that if it ain't broke, don't fix it,” she shared.

PPG Bond & Liv-Kaylor feud take center stage in Love Island: Beyond the Villa

One of the central dynamics of Love Island: Beyond the Villa is the close friendship between JaNa Craig, Leah Kateb, and Serena Page, who refer to themselves as the Powerpuff Gang (PPG).

JaNa described their relationship as going beyond what was seen on screen.

“When the cameras were turned off, we were still there for each other, it wasn't just a TV screen type of thing,” she explained.

Their connection formed during Love Island USA Season 6 and continued strongly into the spinoff, where they supported each other personally and professionally.

The series also highlighted the ongoing feud between Olivia Walker and Kaylor Martin, two other Season 6 cast members.

Their friendship had become strained, and JaNa was seen attempting to help them reconnect. “My heart was just broken because they have such a strong bond,” she said, adding that the two had spent a significant amount of time together after the show.

She noted, “It might've been too much time,” hinting that their closeness may have led to unresolved tension.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa star JaNa’s role as a mediator underscored her ongoing support for her fellow Islanders.

The episode also featured the group navigating career plans and personal challenges in Los Angeles, making space for both conflict and reconnection.

Fallout with Connor & thoughts on future cast

In her interview, Love Island: Beyond the Villa star JaNa confirmed that the only unresolved tension she carried into the spinoff was with Connor Newsum.

The two were briefly coupled up during Love Island USA, but JaNa made it clear she had moved on.

Referring to the situation, she said,

“That's a 2024 thing… When the clock ticked to 2025, it was a new year. It's a whole new energy, a whole new chapter.”

Her decision to let go of the past was evident on the show, where she kept her distance from Connor.

As for a possible second season of Love Island: Beyond the Villa, JaNa expressed a strong preference for sticking to the original cast.

However, she was open to seeing some cast members return, adding, “I love Rob. He's such a good person.”

JaNa even floated the idea of filming in Spain or spending the holidays in London, saying, “Aaron and Miguel can show us around.”

Despite her recent breakup with Kenny Rodriguez, JaNa focused the interview on her cast relationships and future plans, reinforcing her commitment to the journey she began on Season 6.

Stay tuned for more updates.