"Get a job, stay away from her" meme's origin explained as Demi Lovato launches new merchandise based on the viral remark

Demi Lovato performs during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Singer Demi Lovato is celebrating the release of her newest single, Fast. The pop star singer dropped the song alongside a music video on Friday, August 1, 2025.

The clip sees Lovato seemingly "unbothered" as she walks through different chaotic situations, including blowing cars and TV screens showing memes that she inspired over the years. The track reflects her letting go and embracing a new approach to music and life.

As part of its promotions, she also launched merchandise referencing the memes. Most notable is a cap featuring the phrases "GET A JOB" and "STAY AWAY FROM HER." It references a series of comments the songstress left under a post by Instagram user @StalkerSarah back in 2016.

The item, described as a "black dad hat," includes the phrases embroidered on the front and back. It is available for pre-order on Demi Lovato's website and is priced at $35.

Demi Lovato recreated the meme in a skit promoting her single Still Alive, as part of the Scream IV soundtrack in 2023

Demi Lovato sparked the popular "Get a Job, Stay Away From Her" reaction meme in April 2016 after leaving a series of comments under Instagram super fan @StalkerSarah's post. According to Know Your Meme, the IG user is known for posting photos with various celebrities, including Lovato.

It remains unclear which post she shared (and soon deleted) the comments under. Per the outlet, it could have been one featuring Lovato's sister, Madison de La Garza. Screenshots circulating online show she wrote, "GET A JOB," "STAY AWAY FROM HER," and "My family is not afraid to press charges." She also warned people that Sarah was a stalker who took advantage of others.

The meme has since become a popular reaction to anything (or people) that netizens don't want to see together.

Demi Lovato previously recreated the meme during the release of her song Still Alive, as part of the soundtrack for the 2023 slasher flick, Scream IV. To promote the single, she teamed up with the film's lead, Jenna Ortega, in a small skit. It saw the iconic Scream villain, Ghostface, calling Ortega. But Lovato snatches the phone and shouts:

"Get a job! Stay away from her!"

It is worth noting that throughout 2025, the Stone Cold singer has embraced the weird memes she has spurred in recent years. On Friday, she announced the release of Fast in an Instagram post. She explained it represented her new outlook on life, writing:

"We shot this straight through the night last month and i could not be happier with how it turned out. For me, it represents how i move through life now - unbothered by the noise and chaos around me, and in control of where I’m headed."

The post included behind-the-scenes photos taken during its shoot. Demi Lovato continued to thank her collaborators.

In April, she shared a TikTok poking fun at Poot Lovato. In the video, the songstress can be seen lip-syncing to an audio snippet, saying:

"When someone asks me to let Poot out of the basement... What an offer, let me sleep on it though."

According to Know Your Meme, Poot Lovato is a nickname given to the singer after an unflattering and doctored photo of hers went viral in October 2015. It was first shared by Tumblr user @Cstcrpt, with the caption:

"Demi’s twin sister. She was locked in a basement her whole life. This picture was taken the first time she went outside. Her name is Poot."

The account has since been deleted. However, it is worth noting that the original picture had been taken on the red carpet at the 2014 Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theater.

During a July 2023 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Demi Lovato revealed she wasn't initially a fan of the meme, but added she found it "funny" now.

Last week, the songstress headed to the Bigg Chill, the Los Angeles frozen yogurt shop that she criticized four years ago. In April 2021, she took to her Instagram stories to call out the store for displaying calorie counts on its packaging and thus perpetuating the toxic diet culture. The Bigg Chill's owner explained that they did so to help customers with dietary restrictions, like having diabetes or celiac disease, or those who were vegan.

While Demi Lovato eventually apologized, her IG story became a meme. On Wednesday, Lovato shared a TikTok of herself dancing outside the store and enjoying her froyo.

Fast is the lead single from Demi Lovato's upcoming album. The project marks her ninth studio album and is produced by Zhone. The track is available to stream online.