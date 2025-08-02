What was Gary Busey accused of? Actor pleads guilty to 2022 s*x crime charge, lawyer calls him a "family guy"

Gary Busey (Photo: Instagram/@thegarybusey)

Gary Busey has pleaded guilty to one count of s*xual assault during the trial on Thursday (July 31, 2025). The 81-year-old actor was virtually present during the trial.

Three women came forward in August 2022 and accused Gary Busey of s*xual assault. They said that the actor s*xually assaulted them at a meet-and-greet held at a convention, which was held at a Doubletree Hotel in New Jersey.

In August 2022, the actor told TMZ that the women were lying, and they only interacted for 10 seconds, and he didn't touch them.

The Buddy Holly Story actor was charged with one count of attempted criminal s*xual contact and three counts of criminal s*xual contact.

On July 31, 2025, Gary Busey admitted that he had touched the women inappropriately. Busey's attorney, Blair Zwillman, told People Magazine that pleading guilty was the "best disposition."

He claimed Busey is a "family man" and they would request the judge to end the suit, with a fine.

"This was the best disposition for him. He's glad to put this behind him. He is basically a family guy. He is not a criminal, we're going to ask that he'd just be fined and end it," the actor's attorney said.

In 2001, Gary Busey was arrested for spousal abuse

In December 2001, Gary Busey's ex-wife, Tiani Warden, accused him of assault. He was arrested at their Malibu house. The actor claimed his ex-wife allegedly tried to hit him with a baseball bat, and he was trying to save himself.

Tiani Warden said that Busey allegedly became violent after she refused to sleep with him. He reportedly tried to make her drink alcohol forcefully and attacked her.

She then claimed that when she was trying to run away, he "pounced" like an animal on her and beat her up.

"Things got very ugly, very fast. He forcibly grabbed me and tried to take off my clothes. When I tried to get away, he pounced on me like an animal and pulled me to the ground. The more I fought, the more violent he became. This beating could have sent me to my grave," Tiani Warden said.

Tiani claimed that while she was allegedly hit, she kept thinking of Nicole Brown Simpson, the wife of O. J. Simpson, who was murdered. Warden stated that she feared she would also pass away like Nicole.

The case never made it to trial, as there weren't any witnesses. The actor was released on $50,000 bond. Gary Busey and Tiani Warden got married in September 1996. They divorced in June 2001.

According to TMZ's January 8, 2020, report, Tiani Warden passed away in November 2019 from an overdose of cocaine. She was arrested the day before for public intoxication and ended up dying in her jail cell. Her death was ruled accidental by the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

According to The Guardian's August 1, 2025, report, Gary Busey's sentence hearing for the s*x crime charge will be held on September 18. The Oscar-nominated actor could face up to five years of probation and fines.