Project Runway Season 21 premiere brings drama, a designer showdown, and Heidi Klum’s return to the runway

Nina Garcia and Heidi Klum in Project Runway (Image via Getty)

Project Runway returned with the premiere of its 21st season on Thursday, July 31, 2025, on Freeform.

The episode marked Heidi Klum’s return as host, joined by longtime judge Nina Garcia, new judge Law Roach, and mentor Christian Siriano.

Now airing under Disney, the show started with a new style and fresh ideas, while still focusing on fashion challenges with tight deadlines.

The first challenge of the season split contestants into two groups: House of Princesses and House of Villains, for a team-based runway inspired by Disney characters.

Returning designers, a RuPaul’s Drag Race alum, and even twin brothers were part of a cast selected for both talent and storytelling.

Christian Siriano stepped into the mentor role once again, guiding the designers through the one-day challenge.

Tensions surfaced during the judging panel, especially after Antonio Estrada confronted the feedback given on his look.

Heidi Klum told him his design resembled “a big loofah,” and the exchange drew a sharp reaction from Law Roach. Despite the drama, the Villains team was declared the winner, while Caycee Black was the first designer eliminated, echoing her early exit in Season 19.

Villains team wins as Disney-themed challenge kicks off new season in Project Runway

The first challenge of Project Runway Season 21 asked designers to work in teams and create runway looks based on Disney’s iconic princess and villain characters.

Each group had to create a cohesive collection that matched the theme, with limited time and resources. The House of Villains emerged as the stronger team, earning the win for their execution and unity in design.

The season’s cast featured several returning designers and newcomers with unique stories.

Jesus Estrada returned after last appearing in Season 7, this time competing alongside his twin brother, Antonio, who initially applied alone.

Ethan Mundt, recognized for his work as Utica Queen on RuPaul’s Drag Race, competed as Ethan to focus on his identity as a designer rather than a performer.

The challenge also gave viewers a look at the show’s new style of editing and storytelling. Rucker shared that he wanted the show to feel funnier and more personal, while still keeping what fans have always liked.

The episode gave time to each designer’s story and reasons for joining, helping viewers connect with them early on.

The updated format also matched today’s fashion scene, adding more room for personality, creative looks, and exciting moments on the runway, including special effects and drama in future episodes.

Antonio reacts to criticism as Caycee is the first to be eliminated on Project Runway

Project Runway judging panel created one of the most tense moments of the episode. Antonio Estrada, whose team had won the challenge, was criticized for the look he presented.

He questioned the feedback and responded emotionally, leading to a sharp exchange between him and the judges.

Law Roach, in particular, addressed Antonio’s tone during judging, challenging the way he received criticism.

The interaction set the tone for Law’s no-nonsense approach on the panel, which added a new dynamic to the show.

Heidi Klum also addressed the exchange, but noted afterward that decisions about casting or returning mentors like Tim Gunn were not hers to make.

While Antonio remained in the competition, Caycee Black was eliminated after her design failed to meet the expectations of the judges. This marked her second early exit from Project Runway, following a similar outcome in season 19.

The episode closed with a preview of what’s ahead in the season, including appearances by guest judges like Sofía Vergara and Tyra Banks, and challenges featuring new visual effects, such as fire on the runway.

The show’s revamped format aims to appeal to both longtime fans and a younger audience.

