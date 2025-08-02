Colt Johnson details on-set injury and unexpected bond with Cortney on 90 Day: Hunt for Love

Colt Johnson (Image via Getty)

90 Day: Hunt for Love took an unexpected turn when 90 Day Fiancé franchise alum Colt Johnson suffered a serious injury during filming.

In an exclusive interview with Swooon on July 31, 2025, Colt opened up about the accident, his recovery process, and how it impacted his connection with fellow cast member Cortney Reardanz.

The show, which brings together familiar faces from the 90 Day Fiancé universe and newcomers in a romantic retreat setting, marked Colt’s 11th appearance in the franchise.

While the series is known for its relationship drama, Colt’s time in Tulum, Mexico, was interrupted when he fell just outside Cortney’s room.

The incident happened shortly after she had gone inside to prepare for a date with another contestant, Usman Umar.

Colt recalled slipping on a wet deck, injuring his legs, and being unable to move. His fall led to a series of medical emergencies, eventually requiring hospitalization and days of recovery.

90 Day Fiancé star Colt described the moment as “a most terrible fate” in an earlier Instagram post. What followed was a surprising shift in his dynamic with Cortney, who not only stayed by his side through the ordeal but also posed as his wife to remain close during his hospital stay.

90 Day Fiancé star Colt recounts the accident and aftermath

The injury took place right outside Cortney Reardanz’s room, where Colt had just stepped out before she headed to a date with Usman Umar.

“I took a few steps, and then I slid [because] the deck was wet. I full send backwards, fell down, and no one was around,” Colt said.

90 Day Fiancé star Colt explained that he was stuck outside her door, yelling for help until a resort worker found him. The staff member didn’t speak English and initially tried lifting him, causing more pain.

Eventually, several employees used a stretcher to move him back into Cortney’s room. “Cortney was in shock,” Colt recalled. “She thought I was, like, tom fooling her or something… just messing her date up with Usman.”

According to Colt, his knees were visibly misaligned, and the pain was intense. “My knees were in the wrong place, to the side.

The producers are there, freaking out. The camera guys are there. The doctor’s there. And Cortney’s over there like, ‘Stop faking it!’”

Despite the confusion, medical staff gave him a morphine shot before deciding he needed to be taken to a larger hospital.

Colt described being transported through jungle terrain in an ambulance while Cortney and fellow cast member Jennifer Tarazona accompanied him.

“We started telling people we were married”: Cortney’s support at the hospital

90 Day Fiancé star Colt shared that Cortney’s behavior shifted drastically once the ambulance arrived.

“I think reality really hit them then and there,” he said.

Cortney rode with him to the hospital and stayed throughout his treatment, even telling staff she was his wife.

“She wanted to be close by and everything. So we just started telling people that we were married.”

Colt said that Cortney became entirely focused on his care, speaking with doctors, comforting him, and spending most of her time at the hospital.

He mentioned that she even missed a few scenes because she didn’t want to leave his side.

Reflecting on the experience, 90 Day Fiancé star Colt said the accident shifted the course of their connection. “It definitely brought [our relationship] to a whole other level.”

He described Cortney’s actions as “coordinated,” noting how she stayed overnight at the hospital and returned during the day when not filming.

While the season continues, Colt hinted that this intense experience created a new layer in their bond. The pair may have entered Hunt for Love as hopeful singles, but by the time Colt was discharged from the hospital, they were portraying a married couple, at least in name.

Stay tuned for more updates.