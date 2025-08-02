Summer and Pretty P reignite feud in explosive Baddies Africa episode 12 showdown

Natalie Nunn attends Zeus Network presents, 'Baddies Gone Wild' and 'Baddies Africa' premiere celebration in 2025 (Image via Getty)

Baddies Africa returned with episode 12 on July 27, 2025, continuing the tension between the cast following the previous episode’s fight between Ivori and Badd Dolly.

Their earlier conflict, which began after Ivori’s neck-grabbing dance move, led to more division among the baddies, with each side gaining support from different cast members.

In this episode, Summer and Big Lex stood firmly behind Badd Dolly, while Kold Killa, Kay Rixan, and Pretty P supported Ivori.

Physical fights broke out as Summer got into altercations with Kold Killa and Kay Rixan, while Ivori and Badd Dolly also clashed again.

Pretty P, who had previously announced she was planning to leave the show the next day, came face to face with her long-standing rival, Summer.

The two exchanged words, with Summer saying, “You’re gonna go home anyway,” referring to Pretty P’s exit plans.

Pretty P admitted in a confessional that she had intended to enjoy her last night but was prepared to fight if necessary.

What followed was a series of confrontations, wig-snatching, and confessional commentary that underscored the unresolved tension between them.

This episode of Baddies Africa also featured group activities and further commentary from other cast members reacting to the ongoing drama.

Summer and Pretty P clash again before final exit in Baddies Africa

As the group prepared to leave for an obstacle course activity planned by Natalie, Summer and Pretty P crossed paths in the villa in Baddies Africa.

Pretty P said in a confessional that when she came down the stairs, she saw Summer and recalled pushing her the night before. Without waiting, Pretty P approached Summer and initiated a fight.

After being pulled apart by security, Summer claimed in a confessional, “I beat this b*tch P *ss.”

She also mentioned that if Badd Dolly wasn’t busy fighting Ivori, she would’ve joined the altercation too.

Summer accused Pretty P of provoking her by repeatedly approaching her, while Pretty P countered by saying that Summer had never done anything to her. The fight resumed once again, and this time Summer snatched Pretty P’s wig.

Tavii Babii, who watched the brawl happen, said in a confessional that she had no idea what led to this level of animosity since she wasn’t part of the previous Baddies Midwest season.

Later, Summer said that some of the girls were just holding onto old arguments. Big Lex commented that Pretty P was never really on good terms with Summer to begin with.

Meanwhile, Pretty P stated she had changed her mind and no longer wanted to be “cool” with Summer.

Support and division follow Pretty P’s final night in Baddies Africa

After the fight in Baddies Africa, Pretty P reiterated in a confessional that she would be leaving the show the next day to be with her family.

Despite her original plan to enjoy her last night, she said she was willing to defend herself if needed.

During the van ride to the activity, Pretty P’s group expressed their support. They told her they loved her and had her back.

This moment contrasted with commentary from Summer’s side, where her friends criticized the way Pretty P handled herself in the fight.

The dynamic between Summer and Pretty P was a focal point for the episode, bringing back unresolved tensions from previous seasons. Summer suggested that Pretty P kept returning to old fights and acted like a victim afterward.

Meanwhile, Big Lex was seen fixing Summer’s hair after the altercation, as other cast members reflected on the repeated fights.

The group eventually reached the obstacle course activity, but the focus remained on the clashes that happened before the outing.

This episode of Baddies Africa ended with Pretty P preparing to exit the show while reflecting on her last night, and the rest of the cast dealing with the fallout of multiple fights within the group.

Stay tuned for more updates.