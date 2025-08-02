"They’re playing in our faces" - Internet reacts with original Sydney Sweeney poster about "great genes" as American Eagle issues statement over controversy

Sydney Sweeney (Photo: Instagram/@americaneagle)

American Eagle has issued a statement over the Sydney Sweeney ad controversy. On August 1, 2025, the clothing brand shared a statement on Instagram, clarifying that the ad campaign was always about their jeans, not "genes."

The brief response ended with the brand promising to celebrate their jeans, highlighting how everyone wears them and how they "look good" on everyone.

For the unversed, on July 23, Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad was released. It received massive backlash from netizens, as they claimed the brand was allegedly trying to promote eugenics.

The brand's statement was reuploaded on X by the page Pop Crave. It garnered a negative response from netizens as they claimed the brand was trying to "switch up" on them after the controversy blew up.

American Eagle responds to backlash over its Sydney Sweeney ad. pic.twitter.com/VwrA5YdIzf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 1, 2025

One user (@__x1999__) shared a photo of the campaign, which reveals that American Eagle used "great genes" in their campaign, not "great jeans."

"Glad I took a photo of this before they took it down. They're playing in our faces at this point," they wrote.

Netizens pointed out that the American Eagle ad campaign used wordplay and double entendre, saying the ad was "based in eugenics," and reportedly had racial undertones.

"She literally was describing phenotype and said it was "passed down from your parents" she was obviously playing on the double entendre of genes and jeans... we're not stupid," one netizen wrote.

"Now they wanna switch It up?" one X user questioned.

"But you used wordplay for "genes" and only for the ad to say "my JEANS are blue." It's racist and based in eugenics and whiteness. Would've been much better if you owned that (still racist and idiotic) but yea. Idk who approved these campaigns," another X user commented.

Some netizens noted that American Eagle's PR was supposedly not attempting to apologize for the controversy. One user (@hardtingz) claimed the statement was a "terrible response."

"They basically just said 'Not gonna apologize, leave us alone,'" one netizen wrote.

"From a PR standpoint this is just a terrible response regardless of if they were or weren't going to apologize," another netizen added.

"I'm crying do they think we're f**king stupid, they literally talked about genetics IN THE AD," another user stated.

JD Vance spoke up about the American Eagle ad controversy

Before the clothing brand released its statement on Friday, Vice President of the US, JD Vance, shared his thoughts on the matter. In a lengthy statement, he called out the netizens, claiming they were supposedly Democrats.

JD Vance called them out, saying they were acting "crazy" over "a pretty girl," showcasing the "basic American life," and doing an ad for jeans.

"They're trying to sell jeans to kids in America and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing," JD Vance stated.

The X page Pop Base shared the entire statement.

JD Vance weighs in on the controversy surrounding Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad:



“My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi. That appears to be their actual strategy. I mean, it actually reveals… pic.twitter.com/dgeySnDAq4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 1, 2025

Sydney Sweeney nor her representatives have spoken up about the American Eagle controversy. The Anyone But You previously received backlash for collaborating with the men's grooming company, Dr. Squatch, and releasing her bath water soap.