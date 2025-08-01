The Young and the Restless spoilers: Tessa chases the truth, Jack faces a tough choice, and Daniel questions Phyllis' risky plans

The Young and the Restless airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@ Y&R INSIDER)

On the August 1, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless, Tessa continues to struggle with Mariah’s sudden and unexplained departure, leaving her to care for Aria alone. However, a new ally may help her uncover long-awaited answers.

Meanwhile, Jack finds himself at a crossroads as he makes a major sacrifice for Billy. This signals a shift in both their relationship and Jack’s role in the family business. Elsewhere, Phyllis reveals new plans to Daniel, who remains unconvinced about her decision to align with Cane and possibly Billy.

General Hospital spoilers for August 1, 2025

Tessa struggles with Mariah’s absence and gets help from Daniel

Tessa spends time in Chancellor Park with Aria, trying to maintain a sense of normalcy despite Mariah’s abrupt departure. Still reeling from being left without answers, Tessa has a hard time hiding her emotional distress, and Aria senses the tension.

Daniel arrives and offers support, helping calm both mother and daughter. He lifts Aria’s mood and becomes a sounding board for Tessa, who may open up about the strain she has been under.

Jack makes a sacrifice to support Billy’s independence

In the Abbott mansion, Jack and Billy cross paths once again following their falling out in Nice. Jack is irritated by Billy's actions but decides to take a step back instead of enabling him. He may distance himself from Abbott Communications or even align with Cane to give Billy more autonomy.

Despite betrayals in the past, Jack might feel that this is the right way to proceed. His choice will be indicative of prioritizing Billy's autonomy over controlling him. Whether this will bring the brothers closer or create more conflict remains to be seen, as outside factors come into play.

Daniel doubts Phyllis’s risky new alliance

Phyllis reconnects with Daniel after returning from Nice and wastes no time sharing her latest plan, teaming up with Billy and continuing to work with Cane. Daniel is skeptical, especially given both men’s checkered pasts and the fallout from her last impulsive venture.

Despite his concerns, Phyllis seems determined to move forward. She defends her decisions and brushes off his doubts, as she often has in the past. Daniel’s worry about his mother’s judgment continues to grow as this partnership could bring more trouble than success.

Phyllis and Diane cross paths again

Later, Tessa, Aria, and Daniel run into Phyllis at Crimson Lights, shortly after her return from Europe. The mood may grow tense as Phyllis begins discussing the recent events in Nice, possibly even touching on the murders that occurred. The café also becomes a potential point of conflict when Diane shows up.

Phyllis and Diane barely tolerated each other abroad, and their rivalry might reignite. However, with new potential partnerships involving Jack, Diane, Phyllis, and Cane, there is a possibility these adversaries could end up on the same side.

Billy returns to familiar ground and faces new questions

Billy is seen back at the Abbott mansion and later at Society, possibly mending fences with Jack or exploring new opportunities. After tensions flared in Nice, he may be trying to smoothen things over or pitch his alliance ideas to Jack. Alternatively, Billy could be making moves independently, aligning with Phyllis or Cane as part of his latest venture.

His interactions suggest he is still navigating his position in the family and business, while also courting potential partnerships that may not sit well with everyone. His choices could either reaffirm his independence or further isolate him from his family.

Catch The Young and the Restless at CBS and Paramount+.